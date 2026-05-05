Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been a public figure since the premiere of Jersey Shore in 2009. Now, she’s back for the final season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV (the cast has said that they hope for the show to continue on another network or streamer).

Over the years, Snooki has been extremely open about all aspects of her life with fans. Recently, that includes a health diagnosis that will require the reality star to have surgery.

Scroll down for everything we know about Snooki’s diagnosis and more.

What was Snooki diagnosed with?

Snooki publicly shared her stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis in February 2026. Specifically, she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma.

In January 2026, Snooki revealed that doctors found “cancerous cells on the top of [her] cervix.” This came after “about four years” of abnormal pap smears, which led to her doctor performing a colposcopy and biopsy. A cone biopsy confirmed the cervical cancer diagnosis, which Snooki said was caught early.

“It’s stage 1 and it’s curable,” she confirmed. A subsequent PET scan revealed that the cancer had not spread.

Since receiving her diagnosis, Snooki has been dedicated to raising awareness about cervical cancer, urging her fans and followers to attend their annual appointments and follow-ups.

“The reason why my doctor’s on my ass all the time is because I waited. I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results, but also because I didn’t want to feel the pain,” Snooki explained. “I didn’t want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this. Just making this video to spread awareness to make sure you get your pap smears. And if your doctor calls you to do it again, do it.”

What treatment is Snooki undergoing?

In April 2026, Snooki confirmed that she would be having a hysterectomy, which will allow her to avoid chemotherapy and radiation. “Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy,” she told People. “I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out.

It’s expected that Snooki won’t need further treatment once she has the hysterectomy. However, she also said on the April 23 episode of Good Morning America that she still hadn’t scheduled her appointment for the surgery. “I’m not going to lie, I’m scared,” Snooki shared.

“I hate it,” she added. “When he first said, ‘We have to do this or it’s going to escalate to stage 2’ … I know I’m done with kids, but just knowing that you can’t … a lot of emotions went into your head.”

Snooki is admittedly “not great with pain,” which is why it’s “scary” for her to think about removing an organ. “That’s a part of being a woman, and even though I’m done having kids, the thought of not being able to really upset me. It messes with you a little bit,” she said in her interview with People.

How did Snooki lose weight?

After Snooki, a mom of three, gave birth to her first child in 2012, she lost 50 pounds. Snooki revealed that she was 146 lbs. at her heaviest on Jersey Shore, and dropped to 96 lbs. after putting in the work post-baby.

“I’m 4-foot-9, which is the size of a third-grader, so weighing 96 pounds is normal for me,” Snooki said in 2013, per E!

At the time, she slammed reports that she lost weight by taking laxatives. “I literally worked my ass off in the gym for my toned HEALTHY body,” Snooki wrote on X. “Get your facts right.”

Snooki said she was hitting the gym at least four times a week for sessions that lasted from 45 minutes to an hour. On days when there wasn’t time for the gym, she kept active with walks around the block or home workouts.

In terms of her diet, Snooki cut carbs and focused on eating protein and vegetables. She also changed her drinking habits, swapping drinks like Long Island Iced Teas and margaritas for “straight vodka.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, May 7, 8/7c, MTV