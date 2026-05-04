What To Know Stevie Nicks made her Met Gala debut in 2026.

Her look featured signature bohemian elements, including a top hat and velvet jacket.

Fans speculated her appearance might be linked to Beyoncé.

Singer and mystical icon Stevie Nicks had, somewhat astonishingly, never attended the Met Gala despite decades in the public eye. But this year — yes, in the year of our Lord 2026 — that omission was finally corrected, as the former Fleetwood Mac vocalist made a surprise Met Gala debut that surprised and delighted fans.

Wearing her signature bohemian top hat, the 77-year-old paired it with a midnight-blue silk taffeta gown and a matching velvet jacket designed by John Galliano for Zara. Crafted in luminous silk taffeta, the look felt like a perfectly realized “Gold Dust Woman” moment: moody, mystical, and unmistakably her. A fan posted on X, “Everybody bow down to the white witch.”

Though the exhibition’s theme was “Costume Art” and the dress code dictated “fashion is art,” Nicks offered her own interpretation of fashion, one steeped in her signature witchy and vampy aesthetic. Her billowing full skirt created a crinoline silhouette that suggested a structured petticoat or hoop skirt, paired with a fitted jacket. The embroidered overlay skirt was covered in black tulle, adorned with an appliqué of flowers.

According to Vogue, Nicks accessorized with Tiffany & Co., including diamond earrings, rings, and a bold statement necklace from the label’s Blue Book collection. According to the site, Nick’s crystal opal pendant necklace is set in platinum and yellow gold, and finished with opals and diamonds.

While Nicks’ appearance surprised Met Gala aficionados, the BeyHive quickly developed a theory as to why she might be there, and it involved Beyoncé, who served as a co-chair for the event. One fan wrote on X, “STEVIE NICKS AT THE MET GALA FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER… THIS HAS TO BE BEYONCÉS WORK.”

Nicks is widely rumored to be a featured artist on Beyoncé’s Act III, which is speculated to be a rock-influenced album. The speculation gained traction after Beyoncé cleared her website and updated it with archival footage of Nicks alongside Destiny’s Child, with fans also linking her recent “purple era” teasers to the rock legend.

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