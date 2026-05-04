Dolly Parton Posts Rare Video Update to Fans About Her Health (VIDEO)

What To Know Dolly Parton addressed fans’ concerns about her health in a rare video.

She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, especially following the loss of her husband.

Parton shared updates on her upcoming projects.

Dolly Parton‘s health has been in the news quite a bit lately, as the country music icon has faced growing public concern following recent appearances and updates that have sparked speculation among fans. While there has been no official confirmation of any serious medical issues, the heightened attention has led many to wonder about her well-being as she continues to balance her career and public life.

On May 4, the country singer took to social media to share a special message with her fans about her health, which was captioned: “Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon.”

“Well, hey there! It’s Dolly,” she said in a clip posted on her official account on X. “And I’m here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life.”

“First, it’s concerning my health, and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news it that I’m responding really well to meds and treatments. And I’m improving every day,” said the singer in her usual chipper fashion. “Now the bad news is that it is going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say. And of course I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels.”

Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon. 💖 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HXpJqTUJXZ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 4, 2026

Parton had to postpone her Las Vegas residency, along with other performances to recover from kidney stones and associated immune/digestive system issues. While she confirmed she is responding well to treatment and “improving every day,” she is taking time off to recover from fatigue and side effects caused by her medications.

“I’ve told you before, I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones,” said Parton in the video. “Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee. But seriously, my immune system and digestive system got all out of whack.”

Dolly Parton further stated that she is working to open her museum and hotel in Nashville later this year. She also shared that she is developing her Broadway musical, Dolly: A True Original Musical, which is slated to debut in New York later this year.

She apologized to fans for missing recent shows and assured them that they remain close to her heart, especially after the outpouring of support she received following the loss of her husband, Carl Dean.

“After going through a year of firsts — I mean the holidays, and especially our wedding anniversary and the day of his death, March 3. You know, that was hard for me. But I will always love him, and I’ll always miss him. But you would be surprised at how much your love and concern meant to me during that time. Lord, my house and my porch looked like the botanical gardens with all the flowers,” said Parton. “So yes, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you. You have been a big part of my healing.”