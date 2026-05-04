Miss Dylan’s (Sydney Bullock) mysterious caller was finally revealed on today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful — and it’s her cousin, Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann). This twist instantly deepens Dylan’s story and raises new questions about her past.

“I was not expecting that at all,” admits Bullock. “But I am so excited to work with Christian. He’s such a doll. I heard nothing but wonderful things about him, and they were all true. He’s so wonderful.”

For the actress, who first appeared on the soap in June 2025, the introduction of a family member marks a significant turning point. It not only anchors Dylan more firmly on the canvas but still keeps her on the fringes of the show’s core families. “I really like having a family member, but not it being one of the Logans or Forresters or Spencers, so you’re still a little bit on the outside,” she explains. “There’s still the mystery of their family and how that all ties with everyone else, so you have a lot more to dig and figure out about them.”

The evolution of her character caught Bullock by surprise. Initially, she thought it would be a brief run, having been cast to support the Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) storyline.

“When I first joined, I just did a couple of episodes last spring,” she points out. “I was the art teacher for Steffy [Forrester Finnegan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] and Finn’s [Finnegan, Tanner Novlan‘s] kid, and it was really just to lure Steffy to the art classroom so Luna could get to her, and we had that big shootout. I was on recurring guest status, but it did seem like that storyline had wrapped up, so it didn’t seem like they were going to be bringing me back. So, it was a very, very pleasant surprise in the fall when they did, and I started having my own storylines outside of the classroom.”

From there, Dylan’s arc took a dramatic turn. The revelation that she was homeless organically pulled her into the lives of Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), whose support helped get her back on her feet, while also creating tension between them. Bullock has enjoyed playing that complicated dynamic.

“It’s been so fun. I love the messiness,” she enthuses. “It’s such an iconic trope in soap operas, the love triangle, and I love both Crew and Laneya. It’s so fun to work with them, and it was so unexpected for Dylan to be moving in with Will. And I think that they did a really great job at making it not black-and-white. It’s such a gray area of what’s going on because there’s so many misinterpretations. So, it was so fun to play where you’re tiptoeing the line of, ‘I’m not doing something super wrong, but I’m also not doing something super right either.’”

Now, just as Dylan begins to find her footing, Remy’s arrival complicates everything. He is the same man who tortured Electra by creating explicit deepfakes to destroy her reputation before holding her captive in his apartment, something Dylan has only recently learned. “This is very shocking for Dylan,” notes Bullock. “She’s seeing a whole new side to her cousin, to her family member, and she’s a little bit at a loss of what to do. Remy has a tricky past, and from Dylan’s perspective, she just does not know what to expect from him. So, it’s almost like talking with a stranger, but it’s her cousin. It’s a new relationship that she’s never had with him before, so she doesn’t really know how to navigate that.”

And Remy’s timing couldn’t be worse. Dylan had only just begun making progress with Electra, working to move forward, but this new connection threatens to unravel that progress. “She’s so stressed,” says Bullock. “She’s been on such good behavior, suppressing feelings for Will, suppressing any frustration she might have with Electra or R.J. [Forrester, Brayan Nicoletti] or anyone. She’s just trying to stay in line and be so put together and overcorrect and go above and beyond, so with Remy coming into town, it’s like he’s loosening up the strings on her life again, and she’s trying to tighten up. So, I think she’s really anxious and has no idea what’s going to happen and whether it’s going to be a secret or not. She really doesn’t want to upset Electra but has no idea how to even go about this.”

Looking ahead, Bullock hopes this new dynamic will open the door to even more revelations about Dylan’s past. “I would love to learn more about Dylan and where she came from, why she is the way she is, and why she makes the decisions she makes,” Bullock offers. “I’ve made internal decisions just as an actor, trying to justify all of your character’s choices and why they are the way they are, but I would love to learn and get more information about Dylan. She’s a big mystery, so I feel like there’s a lot to uncover.”

As she reflects on the past year, Bullock is filled with a deep appreciation for the journey so far. “I’m so incredibly grateful for this job; it’s meant absolutely the world to me,” she says. “I look forward to going to work every day. It’s so amazing to have your day job be the thing that you love to do. Not everyone gets to have that, so I would never take that for granted. Bold and the Beautiful is such an iconic daytime show, and to be able to explore all these storylines is so much fun. You’re never bored on the show because you’re actually killing people, or you’re homeless, or you’re in love triangles, or you have a secret cousin. It gives you so much of an opportunity to play with so many emotions, and to unlock a billion stories in a few months is an actor’s dream.”

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