Fox News’ Tomi Lahren Gives Verdict on Trump Wanting Revenge on Enemies

What To Know Tomi Lahren acknowledged that while it may be wrong for Trump to seek payback against James Comey, it is understandable.

Comey has been indicted for an Instagram post interpreted as a veiled threat against Trump.

Fox News panelists largely supported Lahren’s view, suggesting Comey is now facing comeuppance.

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren admitted that it’s “maybe” wrong for President Donald Trump to go after former FBI director James Comey, but that it’s “understandable.”

The conservative political commentator made the comments on Saturday’s (May 2) edition of The Big Weekend Show, where the panel discussed Comey’s recent indictment over an Instagram post he made, which allegedly made a veiled call for President Trump’s assassination.

“I will say this, do I think that this has legs? Maybe not,” Lahren said of the indictment, per Mediaite. “But I think what maybe the message here is all the things they did to President Trump to keep him in court with frivolous lawsuits and this and that and we’re just going to make your life miserable — maybe that’s a little bit of payback.”

“Is it wrong?” she added. “Maybe. Is it understandable? Probably. So that’s where I land on this. I think Comey should just go off on his seashell walk, not post about it, and just leave us all alone.”

In May 2025, Comey shared a photo of a shell formation that read “86 47.” In slang, “86” means to “nix” something, or to discard it, or “to get rid of someone,” which many applied to Comey’s post, accusing him of calling for Trump’s (the 47th president) assassination. Comey later deleted the post.

The Department of Justice announced a two-count felony indictment against Comey last Tuesday (April 28), charging him with “knowingly and willfully threatening to kill the president” and “knowingly and willfully transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.”

Comey has denied any wrongdoing and claimed not to have known the expression was a call for violence. The Big Weekend Show ran a story about how restaurant workers had posted on social media that “86” was commonly used to mean ‘fire someone’ in the service industry.

Fellow Fox News panelists agreed with Lahren, including Kaylee McGhee White, who said Comey is “having to live by the standards he himself helped create with his lawfare campaign against the president.”

Co-host Joey Jones agreed, adding that he “can’t blame [Trump] at all” for wanting revenge against Comey.