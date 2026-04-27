Maitland Ward Reveals OnlyFans Earnings Compared With ‘Boy Meets World’

What To Know Maitland Ward revealed she now earns significantly more on OnlyFans compared to her salary on Boy Meets World.

She emphasized that her adult film career offers her greater control over her brand and long-term earning potential.

Ward described her early Hollywood experience as feeling like a “factory” where young actors were treated as products.

Maitland Ward rose to fame on shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and Boy Meets World, but in 2019, she pivoted to a career in the adult film industry and hasn’t looked back since.

In an upcoming episode of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Hollywood Demons, Ward opens up about her transition into adult films and compares her earnings now to what she was making when starring as Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000.

“On Boy Meets World, I think I made $20,000 or $25,000 an episode,” she said, per Us Weekly, noting how she lived with the fear of being dropped or written out of the show at a moment’s notice. “You don’t have all the guarantees out there. In porn or OnlyFans, I can get six figures a month.”

The former actress explained that OnlyFans gives her control over her brand, which means greater longevity and much higher earning potential. “There is also my adult film sales, and I am creating this brand,” she added. “I can make it go for as long as I want it to go.”

Ward was 17 when she first broke into television, portraying Jessica Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 1994 to 1996. She also had a guest role on USA High and the seventh season of ABC’s Home Improvement. After her stint on Boy Meets World, she starred in the film Dish Dogs and the 2004 comedy White Chicks.

She retired from mainstream acting in 2007 and began cosplaying, making frequent appearances at comic conventions. This ultimately led to her journey into the adult film industry.

Speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of Monday’s (April 27) Hollywood Demons episode, Ward said that back when she was acting, Hollywood “looked at these young actors as like property coming in.”

“And I really believe the studios, they wanted to mold and form these young actors into what they wanted them to be, what they needed them to be for the company and for the audience, to what they felt would identify with,” she continued, adding it was a “factory”-like environment.

“You were just a product being sold, and you knew that yourself,” she went on. “I mean, I didn’t think anything was wrong at the time with anything that was going on really. I mean, I felt ill at ease in my own body and all my feelings and stuff, but I thought that was just me being stupid. I have to be professional. I have to be part of that Hollywood machine. And that’s really what it was.”