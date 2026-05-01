Are you ready to check back into Netflix’s Haunted Hotel? The hit animated horror comedy is opening its doors for another stay, as the streamer has renewed the dark and twisted series for a second season.

Nabbing a renewal just one week after its debut, the adult animated comedy, created by Matt Roller, will continue to follow the Freeling family managing the uber-haunted Undervale Hotel, with voice stars Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson expected to return.

But when will Haunted Hotel return? And what can fans expect? Here is everything we know about Season 2 thus far.

When will Haunted Hotel Season 2 premiere?

Haunted Hotel has been officially renewed for a second season by Netflix, announced on September 26, 2025, just one week after its debut. While an official release date has not been set, speculation suggests a potential release in late 2026 or early 2027 to allow for animation production.

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What is Haunted Hotel about?

The show follows single mother Katherine Freeling (Coupe), who inherits a spooky hotel from her brother, only to discover it’s filled with high-maintenance guests, including her brother (Forte). She attempts to wrangle her undead roommates with her two kids, Esther (Palamides) and Ben (Gisondo), and Abaddon (Simpson), an ancient evil demon and former gatekeeper of the fifth ring of Hell whose soul is inside the body of a 1700s Puritan boy. Hijinks ensue.

“Back when I was working on Season 2 of Rick and Morty… That’s not when I wrote it exactly, but it was a short time after that [when] I started digging in on the script,” series creator Matt Roller told TV Insider. “I loved working on Rick and Morty, and I loved the wild stories we could tell there, but it was very sci-fi focused, and my passion has always been in the horror space. And so I wanted to create a horror version of Rick and Morty.”

“And that didn’t mean, like one-to-one, just swap out everyone and put them in a horror setting, but it was kind of the genesis of the idea because I had a lot of horror movies that I wanted to riff on instead of sci-fi movies. So I set out to create a world that I could just play in forever,” said Roller

Who stars in Haunted Hotel?

The voice cast of Haunted Hotel will include Will Forte (Nathan), Eliza Coupe (Katherine), Skyler Gisondo (Ben), Natalie Palamides (Esther), and Jimmi Simpson (Abaddon).

Haunted Hotel also featured a packed roster of guest voices including Keith David (Mortoth), Jenifer Lewis (Jezmeralda), Paul F. Tompkins (Tony), Gaten Matarazzo (Randy), Randall Park (Joel), Bobby Moynihan (Jeremy), Eugene Cordero (Charlie), Melissa Fumero (Enchanted Book), Jim Rash (Patrick Pumpkin), Beth Grant (Aunt Rose), and Kumail Nanjiani (Cult Leader Todd).

Who created Haunted Hotel?

Matt Roller is the showrunner of Haunted Hotel and also executive produces. He is a writer and producer best known for his work on animated and live-action television series, including writing for Community, Rick and Morty, and Archer, and executive producing on The Goldbergs and Krapopolis.

Roller will be joined by Chris McKenna, Harmon, and Steve Levy. Erica Hayes will serve as supervising director.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” Roller said in a statement.

Haunted Hotel, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix