Boulet Brothers Reveal What They Want From Future ‘Dragula’ Competitors

What To Know The Boulet Brothers emphasize that future Dragula competitors should carve their own paths.

They are proud of the show’s mainstream success and queer representation.

The series continues to draw inspiration from iconic horror eras, especially 1980s camp and slasher films.

The Boulet Brothers are to reality TV what punk rock is to mainstream music. And with The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, they’ve carved out a dark, opulent, and uncompromising alternative that celebrates horror, camp, and glamour. Focusing on the “monstrous” side of drag, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet lean into horror-inspired looks and a punk aesthetic, showcasing special effects makeup, extreme performances, and striking craftsmanship.

Often, the challenges presented on Shudder‘s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula embrace the roots of the horror genre, unfolding like mini horror films in their own right. Filled with gruesome effects that don’t hold back on guts and gore, the Boulet Brothers have put their own stamp on the drag scene by blending genre with glamour to create a truly subversive and cinematic form of drag performance that pushes boundaries and redefines what the art form can be.

While on the AMC Upfront red carpet, the duo chatted with TV Insider about what they are looking for in future competitors, as well as their horror movie inspirations for the show and the evolution of drag.

For anyone to compete on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, they have these words of advice: “I hope they take the inspiration to follow their heart and go in their own lane. We’re not looking for people to follow in our footsteps. We’re looking for people to carve out their own lane, and follow their heart and do what they want,” explained Dracmorda.

“We want competitors to take the opportunity to use it as a springboard into whatever they want to do after the show,” explained Swanthula.

They also talked about the fine line that separated great horror drag artists from the run-of-the-mill pageant gals. “They love our show above all other shows,” joked Swanthula. “That’s a good one,” agreed Dracmorda.

“I think we are most proud of the fact that we have queer representation in such a mainstream space now. When we started off, we knew it would be popular, but we didn’t know we would be mainstream accolades, or notoriety, I guess. I think that’s what I’m most proud of,” said Dracmorda.

“It’s kind of amazing to see fans come to the live experience because they love the show, then they come out, and they support live performance, so we really appreciate that,” said Swanthula.

As for the show itself, the Boulets are proud that the show has kept its core identity intact. “I think it’s stayed true to its roots; it just has better production values,” joked Dracmorda. “Much better sound quality.”

“We knew exactly what we wanted, even back then,” continued Swanthula. “And we were like, ‘Hurry up, everyone needs to catch up.’ I think the vision is the same.”

As the show continues to evolve, it never loses sight of what made it stand out in the first place, continuing to draw heavily from the horror genre’s most iconic eras and influences. The duo even shared the show’s biggest influences to date. “Right now? Eighties camp,” said Dracmorda. “It’s really slasher, like Sleepaway Camp, Friday the 13th, that kind of vibe. Fun and gory!”

“Silly and fun,” agreed Swanthula Boulet, underscoring how the series balances over-the-top horror with a knowing sense of humor.

And as for what is to come? “We have so many ideas,” said Dracmorda. “I think we have 10 more seasons of ideas. I don’t want to spoil what they are, but you know, more horrible things we can do to other drag artists is always a goal.”

And as for their personal growth? “We’re just more beautiful and more powerful,” said Swanthula.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, Season 2, Streaming now, Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Seasons 1 – 6, Streaming now, Shudder

– Reporting by Kelli Boyle