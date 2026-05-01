The Creep Tapes is returning to inflict its signature brand of found-footage psychological horror on audiences, and series cocreator Mark Duplass couldn’t be more thrilled. Based on the 2014 film Creep and the 2017 sequel, the Shudder series from creators Duplass and Patrick Brice leans heavily into cringe comedy to build tension, centering on an unnamed, unhinged individual known as Josef, Aaron, Bill, or David when he’s trying to seem personable, and Peachfuzz when he’s not.

Donning a wolf mask and cycling through a half-dozen aliases, the series follows a serial killer as he stalks and manipulates his prey, blurring the line between awkward humor and something far more sinister. And in Season 3, Duplass promises to amp up the thrills, the chills, and the cringe to create his specific brand of horror.

When speaking with TV Insider at the AMC 2026 Upfront, creator and star Mark Duplass explained that The Creep Tapes is taking a unique route in the genre that not many shows or films are exploring right now. That approach is shaping the new season, which promises to be creepier, cringier, and slightly more cursed than before.

“There is something happening in horror that is really interesting. We’re all fighting for the audience’s attention, right? And I think what is happening in horror in a lot of ways is we need to get louder, we need to get bloodier, we need to get faster pace, we need to get scarier, and we are kind of going the other way,” said Duplass. “Think slow, and uncomfortable, and leaning into the deep awkwardness when you are talking to someone you don’t know, what is going to happen next.”

“So this season is really going to explore the minutiae of human interaction. That moment when you are trying to figure out, ‘Is this just uncomfortable, or am I just in danger right now?’,” explained Duplass.

Here is everything we know about The Creep Tapes Season 3 so far.

When will The Creep Tapes Season 3 premiere?

The Creep Tapes was renewed for a third season by Shudder back in October 2025, right before Season 2 premiered. Filming began in December 2025, and a six-episode season is expected on Shudder sometime in 2026.

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What is The Creep Tapes about?

Duplass stars as a seemingly socially awkward, extremely manipulative serial killer who lures people in through online ads, convincing them to document his exploits under one phony reason or another, only to ultimately murder and torture them. The Creep Tapes are a collection of his various victims.

What is The Creep Tapes Season 3 about?

Talking to TV Insider, Duplass explained that the series will dive more into the lore of the man behind the Peachfuzz mask. “I will say. You are going to know a little bit more about why he is the way he is,” explained Duplass. “We always like to drop little hints, and you are going to get a little more this year. And I think beyond that, and beyond that, this year is more of a celebration of the truly strange nature of this human and allowing it to be as deeply uncomfortable as we have ever been.”

Who will star in The Creep Tapes Season 3?

Mark Duplass returns as the lead, and at AMC’s Upfront event in April 2026, he told TV Insider that he will continue to make Creep Tapes a family affair. “I don’t want to give away too much, but I will say there is another Duplass family member in the cast this year, so we have that going for us,” said Duplass.

Mark Duplass’s wife, Katie Aselton, played the character Angela in Season 2. Angela is depicted as the unhinged sister/lover of the serial killer, bringing to life a character she previously only voiced in the original 2014 Creep movie.

Who is behind The Creep Tapes?

Mark Duplass is returning as the creator and star (“Peachfuzz”), with Patrick Brice returning as co-creator.

— Additional reporting by Kelli Boyle