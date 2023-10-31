Wrexham’s Biggest Match, ‘Dancing’ a Monster Mash, ‘Swarm’ Finale, ‘Dragula’ Returns
The Wrexham soccer team faces its biggest rival in an edge-of-the-seat episode of Welcome to Wrexham. Teams get monstrous on a Halloween edition of Dancing with the Stars. The international ecological thriller The Swarm wraps its first season. Drag goes goth in the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.
Welcome to Wrexham
“I have never in my (bleeping) life been this wound up for a match,” frets Ryan Reynolds, co-owner with Rob McElhenney of the Welsh underdog Red Dragons from Wrexham. Fans of this endearing sports docuseries will likely be just as wound up anticipating the match, occurring on Easter Monday, that pits Wrexham against their top rival, Notts County, with both teams neck and neck in the race to win the National League. Only one can earn automatic promotion, though, and when Wrexham suffers an unexpected setback in the days before the match, the town’s loyal fans fear history repeating itself if the team comes up just short of crossing the finish line in first. “It’s got to be our turn,” declares a local. But as one of the team’s managers reminds us amid a rollercoaster of euphoria and tension, “Nothing ever comes easily” to this crew. Makes for great TV, though.
Dancing With the Stars
TV goes all out on Halloween, with morning and afternoon talk shows and game shows getting in the costumed spirit. But the prime-time spotlight belongs to the long-running dance competition, welcoming guest judge Niecy Nash to “Monster Night.” The highlight: a “Dance Monster-thon” marathon involving all nine remaining couples, dancing a Hustle and a Charleston, with judges tapping out couples until only one “Hallow king and queen” will be left on the floor. Bonus points will be added to the scores as the couples perform in Paso Doble, Contemporary, Argentine Tango, Jive and Viennese Waltz styles while costumed as vampires, the undead, aliens, werewolves and the like.
The Swarm
The eco-thriller about an underwater swarm intelligence of sea dwellers on the attack ends its first season with marine biologist Charlie (Leonie Benesch) facing a choice that could alter mankind’s future forever. Dr. Roche (Cécile de France) may have found a way to kill the Yrr, but Charlie believes there’s something worth saving. Executive producer Frank Doelger says things “end on a hopeful note.” Hopeful enough for renewal? Time will tell.
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
Picture RuPaul’s Drag Race gone goth, and you’ll be prepared for the horror drag competition hosted by drag duo Dracmorda and Swanthula. The fifth season welcomes an international cast with contestants from as far away as China, Buenos Aires and Manchester, England specializing in the show’s four key disciplines of Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour. Among the more fanciful and terrifyingly fabulous personas: Anna Phylactic, Blackberri, Onyx Ondyx, Satanna and Throb Zombie.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- McConnell, the GOP and the Court (10/9c, PBS): Frontline’s political team profiles Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, now 81, tracking his path to power, his influence in shaping the Supreme Court, and the challenges in presiding over a fractured and divided party.
- Press Your Luck (10/9c, ABC): The game show celebrates its 40th anniversary with host Elizabeth Banks cheering on contestants hoping to snag “The Big 40” prize.
- The Most Remote Restaurant in the World (streaming on Viaplay): A mouth-watering travel adventure features Micheline-rated Danish chef Poul Andrias Ziska, who has the bold notion of opening an exclusive eatery in a scenic small town in Greenland, accessible only by an hourlong boat ride through a glacier. A documentary follows Ziska’s team as they battle the elements and logistics to open their restaurant with a locally sourced menu.
- A Haunting in Venice (streaming on Hulu): Director-star Kenneth Branagh’s latest outing as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot comes to streaming, with the master sleuth investigating dark events at a spooky palazzo in a very loose adaptation of Hallowe’en Party. The impressive cast of suspects and potential victims includes Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey as mystery writer Ariadne Oliver.