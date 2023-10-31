Wrexham’s Biggest Match, ‘Dancing’ a Monster Mash, ‘Swarm’ Finale, ‘Dragula’ Returns

The Wrexham soccer team faces its biggest rival in an edge-of-the-seat episode of Welcome to Wrexham. Teams get monstrous on a Halloween edition of Dancing with the Stars. The international ecological thriller The Swarm wraps its first season. Drag goes goth in the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

10/9c

“I have never in my (bleeping) life been this wound up for a match,” frets Ryan Reynolds, co-owner with Rob McElhenney of the Welsh underdog Red Dragons from Wrexham. Fans of this endearing sports docuseries will likely be just as wound up anticipating the match, occurring on Easter Monday, that pits Wrexham against their top rival, Notts County, with both teams neck and neck in the race to win the National League. Only one can earn automatic promotion, though, and when Wrexham suffers an unexpected setback in the days before the match, the town’s loyal fans fear history repeating itself if the team comes up just short of crossing the finish line in first. “It’s got to be our turn,” declares a local. But as one of the team’s managers reminds us amid a rollercoaster of euphoria and tension, “Nothing ever comes easily” to this crew. Makes for great TV, though.

Disney/Christopher Willard

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

TV goes all out on Halloween, with morning and afternoon talk shows and game shows getting in the costumed spirit. But the prime-time spotlight belongs to the long-running dance competition, welcoming guest judge Niecy Nash to “Monster Night.” The highlight: a “Dance Monster-thon” marathon involving all nine remaining couples, dancing a Hustle and a Charleston, with judges tapping out couples until only one “Hallow king and queen” will be left on the floor. Bonus points will be added to the scores as the couples perform in Paso Doble, Contemporary, Argentine Tango, Jive and Viennese Waltz styles while costumed as vampires, the undead, aliens, werewolves and the like.

Fabio Lovino/Beta Films

The Swarm

Season Finale 9/8c

The eco-thriller about an underwater swarm intelligence of sea dwellers on the attack ends its first season with marine biologist Charlie (Leonie Benesch) facing a choice that could alter mankind’s future forever. Dr. Roche (Cécile de France) may have found a way to kill the Yrr, but Charlie believes there’s something worth saving. Executive producer Frank Doelger says things “end on a hopeful note.” Hopeful enough for renewal? Time will tell.

Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Season Premiere

Picture RuPaul’s Drag Race gone goth, and you’ll be prepared for the horror drag competition hosted by drag duo Dracmorda and Swanthula. The fifth season welcomes an international cast with contestants from as far away as China, Buenos Aires and Manchester, England specializing in the show’s four key disciplines of Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour. Among the more fanciful and terrifyingly fabulous personas: Anna Phylactic, Blackberri, Onyx Ondyx, Satanna and Throb Zombie.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: