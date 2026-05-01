‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Reveals Shocking Residual Check 30 Years Later

What To Know Jodie Sweetin revealed that she recently received a tiny residual check from ‘Full House.’

She said that residuals from the show were never reliable income, and that she leads a modest life.

Full House originally aired from 1987 to 1995 and is now available to stream.

Full House star Jodie Sweetin just revealed the shocking residual check amount she received more than 30 years after the beloved sitcom ended.

During an April 21 appearance on The McBride Rewind podcast, the former child actress — who played the sassy middle sister, Stephanie Tanner — offered an honest look at how much she doesn’t make from Full House.

“I got a one-cent check the other day,” Sweetin, 44, confessed. “There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that.”

She added, “Sure, in my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable. You don’t know how much it’s going to be or how often they’re going to run the show. So, like, sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, cool. That was nice.’ And then sometimes you’re like, ‘All right, well, there’s, you know, there’s a nice dinner out.'”

Even when she did receive fairly decent residual checks, Sweetin noted that “it’s not something you can rely on.” She also clarified, “People think I live some extravagant life,” which is far from her reality.

Sweetin explained, “I’m like, ‘Honey, I drive my 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that I love. I rent my house. I have credit cards that are maxed out.’ Like, I live a normal life.”

To conclude her thoughts on the topic, the former child star admitted, “There’s moments when you’re like, ‘This is going well.’ And there’s some times when you’re like, ‘I need a day job.'”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. In addition to Sweetin, the sitcom starred Candace Cameron Bure as DJ Tanner, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner, Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone, John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, among others. In 2016, a spinoff series, Fuller House, premiered on Netflix; it aired for five seasons until 2020.

Full House, streaming on Hulu and Disney+