‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Will Moseley Opens Up After Final Heartbreak

Will Moseley gave himself a year to make music a career or he would look for a steady job. With the set deadline fast approaching, the former football player found his big break. An amazing run on American Idol that led to him placing runner-up to Abi Carter. History has shown you don’t have to win the singing competition to make it, and the singer from Hazelhurst, Georgia is dedicated to adding to this statistic.

The country hopeful was the final audition of the day for the judges just a few months ago. Lionel Richie had to catch a plane and was unable to listen to his whole performance. However, the Hall of Famer could tell within the first few moments of what he could hear of his original “Gone for Good” that the big guy had something. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan agreed. Since then, the singer remained consistent and stayed the course, leaning in on the country charm. It paid off with a Top 2 finish.

Here the 23-year-old opens up about his Idol experience and what he sees for himself next.

From performing with Jon Bon Jovi to Hootie and the Blowfish, how do you reflect on the finale?

Will Moseley: I think for the last few months being out in LA and what has been going on and all the different people I have gotten to meet, it really was a culmination. To work with Darius [Rucker] and the guys was great. From Bon Jovi to Gene Simmons to Jelly Roll, everyone makes it special. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime, action-packed, and fun experience.

How is it adjusting to now being in the spotlight?

It’s exactly what you come to the show for. You come to use that platform to build that following and fanbase. I think it has done just that and more. There are so many people I’ve become friends with through this process. There are so many people who have shown support. I think truthfully I’m excited about getting to hit the ground running and go play shows for people who voted this entire time.

How was it getting to know the judges through this process?

It was special to build that bond and connection with all of the judges. During the finale, I talked to Katy too. There are things in the works for her to play a lot of shows in the next year. I remarked, “I’d love to see you play a show.” She said, “Any time. Reach out and I’ll make it happen.” It’s the same with Luke and Lionel. All three of those guys are just really great people. They want the best for us. I truly believe that. Just getting to know them and seeing that side of them, it’s made it so special.

Who was your favorite or most impactful mentor this season?

That’s such a hard question because I really related to each person as they came in. The one person I spent the most time with and just had a really insightful conversation with was Gene Simmons. He and I just really clicked and hit it off and had a really nice conversation. The other people I just related to them just as well. I gained just as much knowledge, but for me overall was Gene Simmons that comes to mind.

Tell me about your new single “Good Book Bad.”

It was a song that as soon as I heard it, I believed in it. I’ve released five songs before this one. I’ve been able to do them exactly how I wanted. This was something I wanted to make sure of when I went in to make this song. I wanted it to be something I really believed in. It wasn’t an uptempo or flashy song, but it’s something I truly believed in. It resonated with me. That’s the reason I bought into it. I love the song. I’m happy it worked out the way it did.

How do you look back on your audition today?

I actually had to watch it back as soon as it aired. There was so much in the room going on at the same time with Lionel leaving and Luke walking up to the piano. It was just hectic for a second, and I kind of zoned out. I went back and watched it. Looking back, it’s one of those special moments where you have something you dream of. For me, my dream was to play music and make a career out of this. Hearing people like Katy in my audition saying I am going to do this a long time. That’s someone who has a huge career in the music industry telling you she believes in you. It’s what your dream is. It was a very special moment for me.

I loved seeing the bond you had with your dad. How important has your family been to getting you through the competition and coping with being away from home for so long?

For me, my mom and dad both have been super supportive. I’ve been jealous of Abi a couple of times for being two-and-a-half hours from home. I live on the Southeast coast. It has taken a lot for my family to come in and out and back and forth to be there in person. They’ve done that time after time. I couldn’t be more thankful for them. It meant the world to me to see them at the finale. They were super excited and happy that we had made it this far. I think it’s special to me because I’m in the moment. I think for them, I try to pull them out of the situation and look at it from an outsider’s perspective. It was really touching to see both of my parents last night sitting in the holding area. To see them watch their kid live out their dream and be so proud, it’s really special.

Was there a performance this season where you felt confident that you knew who you were and would be as an artist?

I don’t know if there was a moment that solidified who I wanted to be as an artist. I’ve been playing music as a job for a little over a year now full-time. I think I’ve kind of narrowed that window a good bit where I know who I want to be and where I want to be. The confidence thing, you get out here and everything is a well-oiled machine. It makes it easy to just get on the machine and do your part. I think as far as confidence goes, we’re all pretty confident. Once you break into the Top 24 and Top 20, everyone has a different mark. When you break that window and get into the next round, it’s like everyone has that moment where you have the self-realization that I’m supposed to be here. I think after that point it’s pretty much just show up and do your thing.

Now that you have this new opportunity to take advantage of, what’s next for you?

My idea now is to hit the ground running and fill up as many shows as I can play. I want to make year two as big as year one has been.

Do you have a dream collaboration?

For me, a dream collaboration, I have a list. I can give you a list as long as my arms. My deal is I would love the opportunity to work with anyone because six months ago I didn’t have the opportunity to work with anyone. Now just through this whole process, I would love to work in the room with anyone that would have me.