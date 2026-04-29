Food Network Fans Gush Over Duff Goldman’s Sweet Selfie With Newborn Son Sam

What To Know Food Network’s Duff Goldman posted a sweet selfie with his newborn son, Sam.

Goldman and his wife, Johnna Colbry, welcomed their second child on March 31.

Fans gushed over Goldman’s adorable bundle of joy via social media.

Duff Goldman is enjoying quality time with his 1-month-old son, Sam.

The Food Network star took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie he snapped with his son on Monday, April 27. “Samurai Jack! He’s [sic] smells so good,” Goldman captioned the photo, which featured baby Sam taking a snooze on his chest.

Goldman’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of Sam’s cuteness. “So precious!!!!” one fan wrote underneath the post. Another added, “Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy!” Someone else gushed, “That little face!!!”

A different person posted, “Oh my that newborn baby smell is the BEST!” A separate user shared, “He’s beautiful, I’m sure he’s delicious. Enjoy beautiful family.” Another commented quipped, “Baby smells are the best – unless it is a full diaper smell.”

Goldman and his wife, Johnna Colbry, became parents when their daughter, Josephine, was born in 2021. Last November, Goldman announced via Instagram that Colbry was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“Oh boy! @johnnapgoldman has another bun in the oven!” he captioned a family photo, in which he lovingly touched his wife’s baby bump. “I think Josephine is going to be the best big sister ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman)

Earlier this month, the couple announced on Instagram that their son, full name Samurai Jack Goldman, was born on March 31. “We are absolutely smitten with baby Sam,” Colbry captioned an adorable April 3 snap of Sam. “As expected, Josephine is already the best big sister. I love my sweet family.”

In an Instagram post of his own, Goldman shared several pics of his family snuggling with baby Sam in the hospital. “Before lil’ Sam came along I was certain that my heart was at capacity,” he wrote. “I had no more room to fit any more love because how could I possibly with the two most beautiful girls in the world. I was right, there was no more room. Instead, my heart just grew a few sizes and now my little family is just a tiny bit bigger (7#5oz to be exact).”

He continued, “I’m so excited to get the chance to raise a good little man into the world. I’m so excited for this sweet little baby to live his life and become the man he is destined to be. He’s got the best big sister a kid could ask for and his mommy is the best one I’ve ever seen. Starting off on the good foot, Sam, just don’t do the dumb stuff I did. Invent your own dumb stuff. Go get ’em, Tiger. I’m rootin’ for you.”

Goldman followed up Sam’s birth announcement with another sweet photo of the newborn napping. “Look at this lil Easter baby,” he captioned the April 5 Instagram upload.

Fans shared their love for Goldman’s bundle of joy in the comments. “OMG!!!! Congratulations! I’m so happy for you all!!” wrote Food Network’s Carla Hall. One fan stated, “What a sweetie!” Another wrote, “He’s beautiful. Congratulations to your family.” Someone else stated, “The perfect snuggle bunny!!!”