Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Selfies to Celebrate Fiancé Jonathan Scott’s 48th Birthday

What To Know Zooey Deschanel celebrated her fiancé Jonathan Scott’s 48th birthday by sharing selfies and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in August 2023, received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans online.

Despite their engagement, Deschanel and Scott have not yet set wedding plans.

Zooey Deschanel showed her love for her fiancé Jonathan Scott on Tuesday (April 28) as she celebrated the Property Brothers star’s 48th birthday.

The New Girl alum shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including snaps of the happy couple on vacation, on the red carpet, and at home. “Happy Birthday @jonathanscott, can’t wait to celebrate you. I’m truly so lucky,” Deschanel wrote alongside the post.

She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, with Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” playing in the background.

Scott replied in the comments, writing, “Thanks for showing me the BEST time for my birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and sweet messages, with one Instagram user writing, “Happy Birthday!!! My favorite celebrity couple.”

“You’re such a great couple!” said another.

“Two gorgeous people. I like the love light in your eyes,” another added.

Another wrote, “You guys are sooooo adorable.”

“Y’all are a beautiful couple,” said one fan.

Deschanel and Scott began dating in 2019 after meeting on a segment of Carpool Karaoke. They went public with their relationship one week after the Elf star announced that she and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, were divorcing. Scott is stepfather to Deschanel’s children, Elsie (10) and Charlie (8), whom she shares with Pechenik.

The couple announced their engagement on August 14, 2023; however, they haven’t yet confirmed any plans for a wedding.

“We literally haven’t made any plans yet. We’re busy with all of the kids’ stuff, and so we’re really just chauffeurs to the kids’ social lives,” Scott told People last year. “We’ve just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff.

He added, “So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it’s been two years now since I proposed… Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time… we want to keep it very, very intimate.”