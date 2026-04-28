‘NCIS: Origins’: Did Gibbs Just Close the Door on Lala Romance?

What To Know Gibbs copes with the end of his marriage to Diane by focusing on work in the April 28 episode of NCIS: Origins.

The episode also reveals how he came up with Rule 13 and ends with a telling moment between him and Lala.

NCIS fans know Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to be a stoic character. And that’s how Austin Stowell‘s version is handling the end of his and Diane’s (Kathleen Kenny) marriage on NCIS: Origins. Warning: Spoilers for NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 17 ahead!

When Gibbs gets to work after Diane leaves, he’d much rather not talk about what happened. (Away from work, he’s focused on his boat-building.) And so he’s more than happy to let Kowalski (Michael Harney) spread word, via Gail (Marisa Baram), to make it easier on himself. It was the right thing for both of us, Gibbs says.

And while everyone else at work might want to talk about the impending divorce — Randy (Caleb Foote) offers condolences, Woody (Bobby Moynihan) tapes the fax announcing the split-up in the lab, and Lala (Mariel Molino) takes it down — Gibbs focuses on the case, involving the murder of shady lawyer Doug Westmont (Gabriel Mann).

A bomb had been planted in his car, and it went off during an unscheduled visit to NIS. But it all traces back to, as they discover, Abe Pruitt (Christopher Backus), who, thanks to the revelation of Doug’s affair with the AUSA, gets out of prison after being granted a mistrial.

Near the end of the episode, Lala finds Gibbs in the shed where he’s building his boat, bringing lotion for the bee stings he sustained during the case and liquor for everything else. He tells her the case, with its complicated mess of lawyers holding up things, and Franks (Kyle Schmid) inspired a new rule: 13, Never involve a lawyer. (“Rule 13” is also the title of the episode.) She suggests that he amend it to, “Never ever involve a lawyer.”

Lala figures that he’s used to talking to Diane after a day like this. But Gibbs insists he’s fine and can see himself living alone, in a brick house, with a fireplace and a basement, focusing on his work and building a few boats. (Hmm, sounds very familiar?) He thinks that would be enough. She’s surprised that he’s going to go cold turkey on relationships, but he doesn’t think he can do it again, so he’s done. She nods and leaves.

But is that Gibbs shutting the door on Lala for good? What do you think will happen in the Season 2 finale? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, May 5, 9/8c, CBS