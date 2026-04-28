‘R.J. Decker’ Finale, Framed on ‘NCIS,’ Ann-Margret Birthday Tribute, Tiffany Runs Wild

Disney/John Merrick

RJ Decker

Season Finale 9/8c

Scott Speedman sure has been busy. He recurs (though rarely) as transplant surgeon Nick on Grey’s Anatomy, he spars with Kate Hudson in the new season of Netflix’s Running Point, and he headlines the midseason caper R.J. Decker as an ex-con private eye from the pages of Carl Hiaasen. While still awaiting word of renewal for a second season, Decker ends its first with the scruffy, tropical shirt-wearing sleuth learning the truth about what happened on the day that Lucas Ochoa (Rooster‘s Maximo Salas) stole his camera, an event that led to Decker spending time behind bars. Decker vows to take down Lucas’ dad, corrupt senator Victor Ochoa (Dexter‘s David Zayas), with the help of his friends — at the risk of his complicated relationship with Victor’s daughter, Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz).

Robert Voets/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

NCIS

8/7c

LL Cool J, whose next NCIS gig as Sam Hanna will take him to New York for the franchise’s newest spinoff, is sticking around the mothership for a second week. He helps the team support forensics whiz Kasie (Diona Reasonover) when she’s framed for murder, exposing a greater conspiracy. Followed by NCIS: Origins (9/8c), where Special Agent in Charge Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) takes charge after a car bomb explodes outside NIS headquarters; and NCIS: Sydney (10/9c), with a mystery involving who’s responsible for a military drone killing a teenage girl.

Everett Collection

Bye Bye Birdie

8/7c

The seductive singer-dancer-actress Ann-Margret turns 85 today, and Turner Classic Movies celebrates with a screening of her breakthrough role as teenage fan girl Kim McAfee in the 1963 musical Bye, Bye Birdie. The nightlong tribute continues with 1965’s The Cincinnati Kid (10/9c) opposite Steve McQueen and her less successful outing the same year in Once a Thief (midnight/11c), co-starring smoldering Frenchman Alain Delon. (What, no Viva Las Vegas with Elvis?)

FOX ©2026 FOX Media LLC

Bear Grylls Is Running Wild

9/8c

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is rarely at a loss for words, but even she might be rendered speechless for a moment when confronted with the wonders and challenges of Mother Nature. She travels with adventurer and naturalist Bear Grylls on a journey along the Colorado River, then embarks on a desert hike where they work their way out of a sandstone labyrinth.

Disney+ / Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

9/8c

Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox) moral code is tested yet again in Season 2’s penultimate episode, when an imprisoned Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) faces corrupt New York City Mayor Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) kangaroo court, with Fisk gloating that she’s like a “wounded soldier screaming in the field, drawing her comrades into the line of fire.” Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) would just as soon put the creep down for good, but Daredevil’s alter ego of lawyer Matt Murdock has other ideas. “He’s losing the city and he knows it,” Matt observes, though he also knows revolution comes with a price.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): “Something’s wrong with my head,” Will (Ramón Rodríguez) laments while investigating a series of strangulation murders. Still not recovered from Amanda’s (Sonja Sohn) death, Will admits, “I can’t seem to get my mind clear.” With only one episode left this season, let’s hope he finds some peace of mind soon.

(8/7c, ABC): “Something’s wrong with my head,” Will (Ramón Rodríguez) laments while investigating a series of strangulation murders. Still not recovered from Amanda’s (Sonja Sohn) death, Will admits, “I can’t seem to get my mind clear.” With only one episode left this season, let’s hope he finds some peace of mind soon. Farmer Wants a Wife (8/7c, Fox): Three marital prospects get a head start when they’re chosen for solo dates.

(8/7c, Fox): Three marital prospects get a head start when they’re chosen for solo dates. The Dark Wizard (9/8c, HBO): The docuseries focuses on the rivalry between the increasingly unstable Dean Potter and his climbing rival Alex Honnold as both aim to be the first to ascend the 3000-foot El Capitan in free solo style.

ON THE STREAM:

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders (streaming on Paramount+): A three-part true-crime docuseries explores allegations that Iowan Donald Studey was a serial killer responsible for the death and disposal of dozens of women.

(streaming on Paramount+): A three-part true-crime docuseries explores allegations that Iowan Donald Studey was a serial killer responsible for the death and disposal of dozens of women. The Cult of NatureBoy (streaming on Hulu): A four-part docuseries exposes the patterns of manipulation, control, and abuse within the cult led by the messianic Eligio “NatureBoy” Bishop.