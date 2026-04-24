‘NCIS’ Sneak Peek: Kasie Opens up to Sam About Edna (VIDEO)

What To Know LL Cool J returns for his second NCIS episode in a row on April 28.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek featuring him with Diona Reasonover’s Kasie, discussing the program mentioned at the end of the previous episode.

What is Edna? That’s the question NCIS fans had after Season 23 Episode 17. Now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 28, episode, and it shows Kasie (Diona Reasonover) opening up to Sam (LL Cool J) when they happen to end up in the same place (he just wanted a nap).

“I came in here to think,” she explains before encouraging him to rest, but once she begins sighing and making noises, he asks, “Who are you hiding from?”

“Oh, everyone. Somehow, word about my impending fortune got out around the office, and now everyone’s acting weird around me. Even Barbara from accounting hit me up for a donation to her musical theater group,” she explains. “This is why I didn’t want to tell anybody about Edna until I was ready.”

Watch the full video above for much more, including why she named that program Edna.

Ahead of LL Cool J’s two NCIS episodes before his New York spinoff joins the CBS lineup this fall, Diona Reasonover had teased this “special little storyline” for their characters. It’s “very cool because for me, I was so nervous to film and it’s one of the few times I actually got nervous,” she told TV Insider. “But I mean, Todd is just the best. LL Cool J is so nice.”

Kasie talked about Edna at the end of Episode 17. After a successful hacking attempt during the MTAC upgrade, she revealed that rather than steal case files and employee information, whoever’s behind it emptied out her folder named Edna. “I think I’m the reason why Daryl’s dead,” she said. (He was one of the “tech trolls” helping out with the upgrade.)

In this next episode, titled “Bad Impressions,” CBS teases, “The team races to help one of their own who has been framed for murder and caught in a widening conspiracy that could compromise national security.”

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS