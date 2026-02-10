Vanderpump Rules has The Valley, and pretty soon, Summer House will have In the City. Bravo first confirmed in September 2025 that a spinoff for the beloved reality show was in production, and we’ve learned so much more in the months since.

The new series will feature some familiar faces from Summer House, as well as some new faces we haven’t met before. Scroll down for everything we know about In the City so far, including who’s in the cast, when we can expect it to premiere, and more.

What is the Summer House spinoff?

According to a logline for In the City, “In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives – marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart. Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?”

Essentially, the series will be exploring the lives of Summer House stars (and some new faces) as they (mostly) move past the weekends of partying in the Hamptons and start settling into the next phase of their lives.

“There’s a lot of couples that are engaged or in serious relationships, married, with children,” Lindsay Hubbard explained at a Summer House event in January 2026. “Where Summer House is a lot more about singles and hookups and partying. So, you’re more so navigating that next chapter and that next phase in life. It’s a little more into adulthood. Not too much.”

Hubbard clarified that In the City will be more about the cast members’ “day-to-day lives in the city,” as opposed to being “focused in the Hamptons” with “a little bit of city life,” like on Summer House.

When does In the City premiere?

A premiere date for In the City has not been confirmed, but Bravo has shared that it’s coming in 2026. With Summer House’s 10th season airing right now, it would make a lot of sense for In the City to begin as a backdoor pilot, piggybacking off of the Season 10 Summer House finale.

Should that be the case, we can likely expect In the City to arrive sometime in the late spring. In the City has already finished filming.

Who is in the In the City cast?

So far, confirmed cast members are Summer House alum Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula. All three reality stars have been featured on Summer House since the show’s first season in 2017.

Cooke teased that the show will focus on an “existing group of friends,” whereas Summer House is a random group that gathers together every summer. “What’s fun is that it’s with friends that we’ve had for 10-plus years that never really came on Summer House,” Cooke shared.

He explained to Us Weekly at BravoCon 2025 that the new cast members aren’t people that fans have necessarily met. “There’s gonna be some familiar faces and some new faces,” he confirmed.

Is there a trailer for In the City?

A full trailer has not been released yet, but Bravo teased the show with a sneak peek during the Summer House Season 10 premiere in February 2026.

The footage features Cooke transitioning from his summer clothes to fall clothes, followed by a shot of Hubbard, and then Batula. The text on the screen simply says, “Seasons change.”

“We heard fall is just as fun!” Bravo captioned the clip on Instagram. “It’s official, new series #InTheCity is on the way. More to come…”

In the City will be exploring Hubbard’s life as a mom (she welcomed her daughter Gemma in 2024), as well as the ups and downs of Batula and Cooke’s marriage. The two announced their separation in January 2026 after four years of marriage, and Batula later revealed that have been living separately since November 2025.

