Ten seasons in, Summer House is hotter than ever over on Bravo. The show is stirring up major headlines in its 10th season, and fans are tuning in every Tuesday to watch the demise of OG stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke‘s relationship (the former couple announced their separation ahead of the Season 10 premiere in February).

But even though the show seems to be riding high, some fans are concerned about the future of the series for a myriad of reasons. Summer is just around the corner, and filming tends to start on July 4th weekend, so what’s going on?

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 11 of Summer House.

Will Summer House return for Season 11?

So far, Bravo has not confirmed a Season 11 of Summer House. Ratings for Season 10 have been impressive, though, (the premiere was the show’s strongest debut ever, according to Deadline), so it would seem likely that Bravo would want to bring the series back.

However, fans recently noticed that the Sag Harbor, New York, home that the cast has been staying in since Season 6 is currently up for sale, which had some viewers wondering if production is being kicked out for summer 2026. There were other houses featured on the show during Seasons 1 to 5, though, so if there are issues with the current house, perhaps Bravo could find a new Hamptons location to serve as the group’s residence.

Viewers have also noticed that the show is filming fewer scenes on-location in the Hamptons in recent seasons, sparking speculation that there may be filming restrictions put in place around town. With seemingly less access to businesses and other locations in the area, most of the production is just done at the house now, which could potentially put a damper on the future of the reality show.

Who is in the Summer House Season 11 cast?

The cast for Season 11 of Summer House is not confirmed yet. Fans are especially curious about the fate of OG cast members Cooke, Batula, and Lindsay Hubbard, who are now starring in a spinoff show called In the City, which filmed in the fall of 2025. The spinoff follows the original stars in the next phase of their lives, so it’s unclear whether they’ll also be returning to Summer House (Hubbard already has a smaller role in Season 10 following the birth of her first child).

The last remaining OG, Carl Radke, admitted during a panel conversation in January that Season 10 of Summer House could be the last time “that the core group might be together.”

Ciara Miller, West Wilson, and Jesse Solomon have been staples on the show for several seasons now. Season 10 introduced several newbies, (Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Ben Waddell, Dara Levitan, Bailey Taylor, and Levi Sebree), presumably to have a larger group to choose from for future seasons if some of the OGs decide to exit.

When does Summer House Season 11 premiere?

A premiere date is not known at this time. Summer House has filmed its last several seasons from July 4th weekend to Labor Day weekend, with a premiere date in January or February of the following year.

Season 10 premiered on February 3, 2026, while Season 9 aired its first episode on February 12, 2025.

Is there a trailer for Summer House Season 11?

No, there will not be a trailer until much closer to the 2027 premiere date, should the show return.

Summer House, Season 10, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Bravo