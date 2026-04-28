What ‘Brady Bunch’ Star Eve Plumb Really Thinks of Her Iconic Line

What To Know Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady, reflected on her famous “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” line, admitting it felt like a schoolyard taunt and evoked mixed emotions.

Plumb addressed rumors of resenting The Brady Bunch, clarifying she values her experience and has participated in nearly all reunions except the variety show.

She expressed gratitude for fans’ connection to Jan as the relatable middle child and is promoting her new memoir, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond.

The Brady Bunch star Eve Plumb — who played the middle sister, Jan Brady — recently revealed what she really thinks of her iconic line, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!”

On April 27, the former child actress, now 67, appeared on CBS Mornings to promote her new memoir Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond, which was released on April 28. During the sit-down, Plumb reflected on Jan dramatically exclaiming her older sister Marcia’s (Maureen McCormick) name three times in a fit of jealousy.

“It, oddly enough, felt like a schoolyard taunt,” she admitted. “It took me back to being that age, and it felt as if someone was making fun of my performance. But this was an adult actor on a comedy show, and I was an adult. So it was a very odd reaction to have, but that’s sort of how I felt.”

Additionally, CBS Mornings host Gayle King asked Plumb about rumors that she “resented” The Brady Bunch and was “over” the show.

“It seems that somehow that has become a thing,” Plumb acknowledged. “I don’t know if people want to believe bad things more than they want to believe good things. But the only Brady reunion that I didn’t do was the variety show. But every other Brady TV movie I’ve done. I have always spoken highly of it. It’s put me where I am today.”

CBS Mornings featured host and correspondent Vladimir Duthiers also asked about Jan representing the “bemoaning middle child who struggles for visibility.”

“It’s such an amazing thing, and it’s such, I don’t know, it’s like an honor to have people feel this way about Jan,” Plumb shared. “It’s so great, and I really appreciate it.”

The Brady Bunch aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974. In addition to Plumb and McCormick, the sitcom starred Susan Olsen as Cindy, Christopher Knight as Peter, Barry Williams as Greg, and Mike Lookinland as Bobby. It also featured Robert Reed as Mike Brady, Florence Henderson as Carol Brady, and Ann B. Davis as Alice.

Plumb’s memoir, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond, is now available for purchase.

The Brady Bunch, streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV