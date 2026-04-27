‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings: Did Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Stay on Top?

What To Know The Today show remained the most-watched morning show for the week of April 13, leading in both total viewers and the key demo.

Good Morning America held second place, showing year-over-year growth in both total viewers and the demo.

CBS Mornings ranked third but was the only show to increase in both total viewers and the demo compared to the prior week.

The latest morning news ratings are in, and Savannah Guthrie‘s reunion with Hoda Kotb kept the Today show in the top spot as the most-watched morning show across total viewers and key Adults 25-54 demographic.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings for the week of April 13, Today averaged 3.002 million total viewers and 629,000 demo viewers. While this was down 4 percent in total viewers and flat in the demo, it was enough to secure the No. 1 spot in both measured categories.

The show, which saw Kotb filling in for regular co-host Craig Melvin for the entire week, was up on the same week in 2025. In total viewers, the Today show increased 21 percent, while in the demo, it rose by 9 percent.

ABC’s Good Morning America came in second place with an average of 2.885 million total viewers and 483,000 demo viewers for the week of April 13. Compared to the week prior, the program was flat in total viewers and down 2 percent in the key demo.

The show, hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, was also up year over year. In total viewers, GMA increased by 9 percent, while in the demo, it was up 7 percent.

CBS Mornings trailed in third, but it was the only show to increase in both total viewers and the key demo compared to the week before. The show averaged 1.797 million total viewers and 299,000 demo viewers for the week of April 13. This was up 3 percent in total viewers and up 19 percent in the demo compared to the previous week.

However, the show, hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, was down in both categories year over year. In total viewers, GMA dropped 27 percent, while in the demo, it fell by 26 percent.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am, CBS