In February, Fox decided to get back into the spy game with a straight-to-series order for the drama The Interrogator with Sir Stephen Fry attached in a lead role. Penned by Fry, along with Matt Pyken and William Harper, the series will center on MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his specialized team of agents, who can handle the world’s most dangerous and savvy criminals.

Now the roster is beefing up as actor Luke Kleintank joins the drama in a pivotal role.

Here is a look at everything we know about the upcoming espionage drama, including when it will premiere, what to expect, and who will star.

When will The Interrogator premiere?

The 12-episode season will premiere in the 2026-27 season. Check back here for updates.

What is The Interrogator about?

According to Deadline, the logline describes the show as “centered on Conrad Henry (Fry), former MI6 agent, and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

Who stars in The Interrogator?

Stephen Fry is best known for his work in comedies such as A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster alongside former comedy partner best known for his work in comedies such as A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster alongside former comedy partner Hugh Laurie , as well as Blackadder , and in dramas including Kingdom and 24: Live Another Day

In April, Deadline announced that Luke Kleintank will play Voss, a former Special Forces member with a strong moral code. According to the publication, he is a former Colorado farm boy who “prefers dogs to people… except for an unlikely clandestine romance with fellow team member Florence.”

Who is behind The Interrogator?

The pilot was written by Fry, with revisions from Matt Pyken and William Harper.

Fry, Harper, and Pyken are executive producers along with Anonymous Content, Neil Burger, and Paul McGuigan. McGuigan will also direct. Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment Studios produce.