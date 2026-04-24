HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Announces Exciting New Renovation Project

What To Know HGTV’s Jasmine Roth revealed she’s been working on an exciting new construction project in Park City, Utah.

Roth opened up about the struggles she’s faced during the construction process so far.

Roth shared the news as her HGTV series Help! I Wrecked My House awaits a Season 6 renewal.

Jasmine Roth may be awaiting Help! I Wrecked My House Season 6 renewal news, but she’s got her hands full with an exciting new home renovation project.

Last month, Roth revealed via Instagram that she was “nervous” about a new project she had in the works. In an April 6 Instagram post, Roth shared that she was “commuting for a top secret project with @hgtv.” Now, Roth is opening up to fans about what she’s been working on via Instagram.

“I’m going for it! Standing in my latest project,” she captioned a Thursday, April 22, Instagram video of herself in a home under construction. “I can’t wait to bring you all along on this ground up construction project in Park City, Utah. Who is ready to see how this comes to life?!”

In a second Instagram post on Thursday, Roth revealed she’s been working on building a four-story house dubbed “The Treehouse,” which is “built into the side of a mountain in Utah.” She shared, “It’s tall and narrow, I’ve already gone $150,000 over budget on the excavation, and as much as that stings I have to chalk it up as a learning experience. Good thing I had a big contingency set aside!”

Roth continued, “I have a few really special ideas for this project, starting with the kitchen. And as far as the design style goes, I’m leaning into ‘Nordic Chalet.’ What do you think? Want to see what happens next? Follow along to see this new construction project come to life…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

The post featured footage of the home’s construction so far. “I’m taking on a project that could define my reputation in Utah,” she wrote over the video. “It’s my first ground up construction project in Park City. And built into a mountain! Follow along to see how it goes.”

Fans shared their excitement for the project in the post’s comments. “Knowing your work, it will be a spectacular project,” one person wrote. Another added, “Exciting!! I can’t wait to see what you do. It will be amazing!” Someone else shared, “Very Park City! Excited to follow along! Utah Valley fan!”

A different person posted, “Best wishes!! It will be beautiful!” A separate commenter stated, “Yooooo!!! Good for you! Super excited to see this as a finished product! Have fun with it! You got this!” (Roth did not confirm whether the home’s construction will be the subject of her new HGTV project.)

In follow-up Instagram posts, Roth showed off the countertops for the home’s kitchen, revealed that the living room will have a “fireplace stove that will help give this room a mountain casual feel,” and shared why the home is only “half-finished.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“This project is BIG, not necessarily from a square footage standpoint, but definitely from a technicality and difficulty standpoint,” she explained in a Friday, April 24, Instagram upload. Roth went on to cite having two young children, trying out new ideas, and high Park City prices as reasons for the project’s slow progress. (Jasmine shares two daughters — Hazel and Darla — with her husband, Brett Roth.)

“Never in a million years did I imagine being in charge of projects this big and actually loving it,” she wrote on the post’s last slide. “Even on the hard days – I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”