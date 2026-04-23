What To Know During a discussion on Anderson Cooper 360, Republican strategist David Urban and former Obama speechwriter David Axelrod debated the upcoming midterm elections.

Urban argued that Republicans are still trusted more, while Axelrod noted that midterms typically serve as a referendum on the party in power.

As Cooper tried to end the segment, Urban continued speaking off-camera, prompting Cooper to smile and laugh as Urban’s microphone was faded out.

Anderson Cooper couldn’t hide his smile on Wednesday (April 22) after he tried to bring a segment on his show to a close, only for Republican political strategist David Urban to continue ranting in the background.

Cooper was interviewing former Obama speechwriter David Axelrod and CNN senior political commentator David Urban on Wednesday’s edition of Anderson Cooper 360 about the upcoming midterm elections. The host asked the pair about President Donald Trump‘s cratering approval ratings amid the Iran war, specifically about job approval, which has fallen to 37%.

Axelrod said there is concern because people don’t quite understand why the U.S. is in this war with Iran and what the endgame is. However, he said the main issue remains “the cost of living” and that “this war has sent prices in the wrong direction,” specifically, gas prices.

Urban argued that the issue for Democrats is that “they don’t have a leader of the party,” and that Republicans are still “trusted more on the economy and on crime” in the “generic ballot.” He also claimed gas prices aren’t at the all-time high of the Biden administration. Urban stated the message going into the midterms will be “the Democrats are worse than Trump.”

Axelrod pointed out how, since the 1940s, the party in power has gained seats in the midterms only twice. “Republicans really have to flout history here,” he stated, adding that every party tries to make it a matter of choice between the incumbent and the alternative. However, he said the midterms almost always tend to be a referendum on the party in office.

Cooper then closed out the segment, saying, “David Alexrod, David Urban, thank you very much.”

The camera then cut away from the guests and focused solely on Cooper while Urban could be heard in the background, arguing, “Trump is a president that defies gravity!”

As Urban’s mic faded out, Cooper smiled and chuckled to himself, adding, “David Urban, thanks.”

You can watch the moment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Anderson Cooper 360, Weeknights, 8/7 c, CNN