Taylor Frankie Paul Won’t Face Charges Over Alleged Domestic Violence

What To Know The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Taylor Frankie Paul.

A leaked 2023 video led to the cancellation of her season of ABC’s The Bachelorette just days before its premiere.

Paul has not commented directly on the legal decision but expressed gratitude for support.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Taylor Frankie Paul, putting the reality star in the clear regarding two domestic violence claims. Paul, who also appeared on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, previously saw her season of ABC’s The Bachelorette canceled just three days before its scheduled debut.

Taylor’s was facing possible misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a minor after a 2023 video that leaked showing Paul throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, while her daughter was present in the room. The video was originally posted on the TMZ website.

“The complainant in these cases reported several incidents – some of which occurred more than three years ago. Any incidents of misdemeanor offenses, which are alleged to have occurred more than two years ago, are barred by the statute of limitations. Incidents, which are alleged to have occurred within the statute of limitations, have also been reviewed,” District Attorney Sim Gill’s office stated in a report from KSL.com. “Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the state must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable date.”

The result of the leaked video led to ABC cancelling The Bachelorette Season 22 ahead of its Sunday, March 22 premiere due to the scandal. On Thursday, March 19, the network announced that the 2026 season would not air as planned. The production pause comes days after Hulu released Season 4 of Mormon Wives.

On social, Paul didn’t comment on the new development, but gave thanks to those who supported her in an April 10 post on Instagram: “Just want to say THANK YOU to those that have all helped carry. Nothing but gratitude for these gifts given by different people at different times that have been essential for me through this specific time. Thank you to every message, meal, gift, call, prayer, and support of any kind sent. There is the human side of this, and then it gets to a point of it being miraculous when you start to see it from a bigger lens.”