Reba McEntire’s Mom Made a Hilarious Cameo in ‘Reba’ Without Saying a Word

What To Know Reba McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline Smith, made a silent but humorous cameo in Season 4, Episode 17 of the sitcom Reba.

In the episode, Reba’s character graciously lets Barbra Jean compete in the pageant, leading to a funny backstage moment where Smith’s character wordlessly indicates Barbra Jean is “hotter” than Reba.

McEntire shared the memorable cameo on Instagram in 2024.

Reba McEntire‘s mom, Jacqueline Smith, once made a hilarious cameo in Reba without saying a word.

In Season 4, Episode 17, which originally aired in 2005, Smith appeared in a quick scene toward the end. The episode titled “The Pageant of Grandmas” saw Reba Hart (McEntire) agree to compete in a beauty pageant for grandmothers, a fundraiser for Jake’s (Mitch Holleman) school. However, Reba’s ex-husband’s (Christopher Rich) wife, Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman), also wanted to compete — but only one grandma per family was allowed. Ultimately, Reba stepped aside and allowed Barbra Jean to participate in the pageant, which she won.

So, where does McEntire’s mother fit into the equation?

McEntire shared via Instagram a clip of the scene featuring her mother’s quick appearance. The country singer wrote in the caption of her 2024 post, “Did y’all know my Mama made a cameo on the Reba show in our fourth season? I still get a kick out of this!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba McEntire (@reba)

In the scene, a pageant coordinator asked, “So, do we have a Grandma Hart yet?” as both Reba and Barbra Jean wore dresses and sashes with full makeup and hair.

“Yes, it’s her,” Reba said, pointing to Barbra Jean. After the coordinator left, the latter then asked, “Reba, why’d you do that?”

Reba explained, “Because I know how much it means to you. You’ll be great, Barbra Jean.”

As Reba went to exit the backstage area, she paused to ask an older lady, “Excuse me. Just between us grandmas, I am hotter looking than she is, right?”

In response, the woman (McEntire’s real-life mom, Smith), wearing a “Grandma Lauren” sash, looked at Barbra Jean, and then looked back at Reba, before confidently shaking her head no.

Smith had a close relationship with her daughter before her death at 93 in 2020. In addition to the Voice coach, Smith and Clark McEntire (who died at 86 in 2014) had three children: a son, Pake, and two daughters, Susie and Alice.

Reba, streaming on Disney+, Hulu, FRNDLY TV, and Philo