‘Reba’ Stars Just Reunited Nearly 20 Years After Show’s End

Reba ended nearly 20 years ago, but the Hart family is as close as ever.

“Dinner with friends is always good. Dinner with these friends is everything. #familyforever ❤️,” Melissa Peterman captioned a photo of herself enjoying a night out with her former costars Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher via Instagram on Saturday, September 27. The TV family were joined by McEntire’s fiancé, Rex Linn, and Christopher’s wife, Eva Halina Rich.

While the entire dinner group posed for photos together, Peterman also snapped a pic with just her Reba castmates. Swisher shared her love for her costars in the post’s comments, writing, “Goodness, i love you all so much ❤️.”

Fans also freaked out over the Reba cast reunion. “Ahh such an awesome crew back together again!! I still watch the Reba show … it never gets old,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “I still watch the Reba show now. It just always makes me smile❤️.”

“THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF❤️Such a special moment! Thank you for sharing!!!!” a different user gushed. Someone else shared, “WHAT! I don’t even know them and this made my heart happy. 🥲.”

Reba ran for six seasons on The WB/The CW from 2001 to 2007. The series followed Reba Hart (McEntire) as she navigated family ups and downs with her ex-husband, Brock (Rich), his new wife, Barbara Jean (Peterman), and her and Brock’s three children — Cheyenne (Swisher), Kyra (Scarlett Pomers), and Jake (Mitch Holleman). The show also starred Steve Howey as Cheyenne’s husband, Van Montgomery.

While the cast recently reunited off-camera, fans were treated to several on-screen Reba reunions on Season 1 of NBC’s Happy’s Place. The series follows Bobbie (McEntire) as she gets to know her half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), after inheriting her late father’s bar. Peterman also stars as bartender Gabby, while Linn portrays the bar’s cook, Emmett.

Season 1, which premiered last year, featured Reba guest appearances from both Howey and Rich.

“The first time we went into a table read, it was very nostalgic,” McEntire told People in May of working with her Reba costars again. “It was very emotional. I mean, see, I’m getting choked up right now. That’s the way it was for all of us to be so blessed. If you get one really good sitcom that lasts for six seasons, you think, ‘Man, I’ve got the golden ring. That’ll be it. Probably never do it again, because that’s magic in a bottle.’ We got it again and we realize it.”

She added, “It’s a lot of fun and we already know each other’s bad habits and good habits, what we like, what we don’t. So it’s real easy to step in back into that with the crew. You love people you get to work together with that you’ve worked with before. It’s just so much easier than starting over.”

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, NBC