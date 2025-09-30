Happy’s Place is making way for another major Reba reunion in Season 2, as JoAnna Garcia Swisher officially joins the show for an upcoming guest-starring role.

According to NBC, Swisher will play a character named Kenzie, a local Knoxville-based influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign. The catch? Bar co-owner, Bobbie (Reba McEntire), isn’t exactly thrilled about the new recruit.

As Reba fans will recall, Swisher played McEntire’s onscreen daughter Cheyenne Hart across six seasons of the former WB-turned-CW series, appearing in over 100 episodes between 2001 and 2007. Swisher’s appearance is just the latest in a long line of reunions that have also included former stars Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, both of whom made cameo appearances in Season 1.

Swisher’s role in Season 2 isn’t altogether shocking as she recently reunited with McEntire, fellow Happy’s Place regular Melissa Peterman, and Rich, as shared on Peterman’s Instagram on September 27. “Dinner with friends is always good. Dinner with these friends is everything.

And Swisher’s appearance isn’t the only reunion happening onscreen for Happy’s Place in Season 2, as NBC previously announced Taxi vets Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane would guest star as a husband-wife duo, Clive and Theresa. Additionally, Saturday Night Live favorite Cheri Oteri is also slated to appear as health inspector, Monica.

Meanwhile, Season 2 welcomes back series regulars McEntire, Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. While no exact date or episode details around Swisher’s appearance on the show have been revealed at this time, stay tuned for further information surrounding her appearance as we approach Happy’s Place Season 2’s premiere, and let us know what you think about the reunion in the comments section below.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, NBC