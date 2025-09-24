Bo Bice has returned to TV 20 years after his American Idol appearance. But, this time it isn’t for singing. He is a contestant on Season 4 of The Floor.

Bice also competed on Season 4 of Idol and was the runner-up against Carrie Underwood. Despite not releasing an album since 2010, he still tours across America. He has been married to Caroline Fisher since 2005, and they have four children together.

Host Rob Lowe introduced two special players near the beginning of the Season 4 premiere episode of The Floor. Bice, who took second place on Season 4 of Idol, was one of them. He represented Tennessee in the Battle of the States, and his category was “Car Racing.”

However, he isn’t the only reality star on this season. Survivor and House of Villains alum Jonny Fairplay, from Oregon, is also competing for $250,000. After the third duel, Lowe said there were “some familiar faces” in the audience. “We’ve got stars out here,” he said.

“We’ve got Bo Bice,” Lowe said.

Bice looked around and joked, “Who me?”

“I so remember you. And that was when American Idol was American Idol. When it was on Fox,” Lowe joked.

“Jonny Fairplay,” from Survivor, was the second reality star to be on the season. He appeared on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Micronesia. Lowe called him a winner, but he said he wasn’t; he was just a Hall of Famer.

Bice didn’t get randomized to play this round, so he advances to the next episode. However, Fairplay was the last to be picked for the episode. He faced off in the category “Stamps” and won, earning two spots on the floor and advancing to the next round as well.

Eight duels happened on premiere night, causing six people to go home. Find out if there are any more stars on the season by tuning in next week and see which state takes it all.