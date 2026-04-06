Will Abigail Spencer Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Amid Owen & Teddy’s Exit? The Actress Says…

What To Know Grey’s Anatomy alum Abigail Spencer reacted to the impending exits of on-screen family Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver from their long-time roles.

She also weighed in on whether she might return to her role to help see them off.

Abigail Spencer is known for many TV roles, including her current stint on the medical comedy Best Medicine, but for Grey’s Anatomy fans, she made a lasting impression as Megan Hunt.

Megan was the long-thought-for-dead sister of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), a former Army medic colleague of Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver), and the fiancée of Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). She was rescued after a decade in captivity and returned to the U.S. to reunite with Owen. After receiving an award-winning abdominal transplant surgery from Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and rekindling her romance with Riggs, she and her son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), moved to California with Riggs to start a new life as a family in Season 14.

Spencer eventually reprised her role in Seasons 15 and 18, with the latter revealing that she and Riggs were over, and Farouk needed life-saving surgery. However, the actress hasn’t been back on the show since 2022.

Megan has not, however, been completely forgotten about on Grey’s. On Thursday’s (April 2) episode, the character was mentioned by Owen after his mother, Evelyn (Debra Mooney), was admitted to the emergency room with a stroke and needed emergency surgery after she had a second stroke at the hospital. Though she didn’t return just then, she was still at the top of Owen’s mind when it came to their mom’s woes.

So, with both Owen and his ex-wife (or maybe still current wife, if they didn’t file the divorce papers) Teddy both expected to depart at the end of Season — and Owen’s life very much in danger in the look-ahead to the penultimate and finale episodes — fans might be wondering whether Spencer’s Megan will drop in once again to help with the looming sendoff.

TV Insider caught up with the actress to discuss her current turn on Best Medicine and simply had to ask about the possibility of a Grey’s reunion ahead, given the news of her on-screen brother’s exit.

“Someone just came up and asked me about that with Kevin and with Kim Raver, who are wonderful humans, incredible actors,” she said. “I mean, they really have made their stamp on that show, but who knows?”

“That’s very curious with Kevin,” she continued. “I know the familial stuff, and will something happen during that time? We’ll have to see if the red hair will come back.”

That’s… not a definitive yes or a no!

Do you want Abigail Spencer’s Megan Hunt to return to Grey’s Anatomy soon? Hit the comments and let us know below!

– Reporting by Meredith Jacobs

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC