Ryan Seacrest Shares His Relationship Green & Red Flags After Tinder Confession

It’s a go, or no, from him! Ryan Seacrest shared the green and red flags that he looks for in a relationship on his radio show. This came after he shared that he was going to look for love on Tinder on Wheel of Fortune.

On April 6, Seacrest shared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest what he likes his partner to do and not do in a relationship. “If I ask myself or you ask me for green flags…” he said.

“I’m ready. Let’s hear it,” Sisanie, his radio cohost said, folding her arms.

The American Idol host said that if someone is on a walk/run/bike ride and they don’t greet the person they pass, especially if the person greeted them first, that is a red flag. “If you don’t, I’m not so sure about you,” he said. Sisanie agreed with him.

Seacrest then joked that not having a boyfriend was a green flag. “Ok. That’s obvious,” Sisanie replied.

“Another one is I really look forward to getting up and having my coffee,” Seacrest said. “If we can’t share that moment together, it’s a red flag. He went on to say that black coffee is a green flag. Adding milk and creams is a red flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Air with Ryan Seacrest (@onairwithryan)

“Let them live!” Sisanie said.

“Relax. Are you kidding me?” their cohost, Tanya Rad, yelled. However, many followers in the Instagram comments agreed about the black coffee.

Seacrest’s last green flag was if his partner could get ready in less than 27 minutes. “Wow. So specific,” Sisanie said.

He has talked about relationships publicly more after the “Love Is In The Air Week” on Wheel of Fortune. On March 16, Seacrest said that he was “so lonely” on stage as the contestants competed as couples.

At the end of the show, he stood on the stage with Vanna White, who is also a newlywed. “What a lovable show!” she said.

“I know. I love Love Is In The Air. I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest said. “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.” White laughed. “Love will be in the air next time. I promise.”

However, on March 30, Rad asked Seacrest if he was on Tinder, and he said he was not. “No, I’m not on Tinder. Why do people keep asking me if I’m on it?” he asked.

“Because it is all over the internet,” Rad replied.

“Well, I’m not. I think I made a joke about it on the show,” Seacrest replied.

“Be careful what you say because someone ran with it,” Sisanie said.

Seacrest said that the headlines weren’t true and that he is not on the dating app. “I said it jokingly,” Seacrest said.

What are your green and red flags in a relationship? Let us know in the comments.