Is Ryan Seacrest on Tinder? The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Clarifies On-Air Comments

Ryan Seacrest is swiping left on the rumors that he is on dating sites. The Wheel of Fortune host made a quick on-air comment about joining Tinder after he said he was lonely during couple’s week on the game show.

On his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest’s cohost, Tanya Rad, brought up that he was on Tinder. “So, apparently you are on Tinder,” she said in a clip posted to their Instagram page.

“No, I’m not on Tinder. Why do people keep asking me if I’m on Tinder?” Ryan Seacrest asked.

“Because it is all over the internet,” Rad replied.

“Well, I’m not. I think I made a joke about it on the show,” Seacrest said.

“Be careful what you say because someone ran with it,” his other cohost, Sisanie, said.

“Many people ran with it,” Rad said. She then pulled up her phone and read off headlines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Air with Ryan Seacrest (@onairwithryan)

He said that none of the headlines were true and that he is not on the dating app. “Okay, fine. Got it. Well, I’m not on Tinder, but anyway, I said it jokingly,” the host claimed.

On the March 16 episode of Wheel of Fortune, which was the first episode of Love Is In The Air week, where couples played together, Seacret admitted that he was “so lonely” on stage after one of the couples shared a kiss.

At the end of the episode, Seacrest stood on the stage with Vanna White, who is also a newlywed. “What a lovable show!” she said.

“I know. I love Love Is In The Air. I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest said. “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.” He raised his eyebrows.

White laughed. “Love will be in the air next time. I promise,” she said.

In May 2025, Seacrest claimed that he would probably never get married. But it appears that he is still looking for love.

Seacrest previously dated model Aubrey Paige, Shayna Taylor, and Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough, among other women.

So, if you are on Tinder and see a man who looks like Ryan Seacrest, do not swipe right because it is not him.