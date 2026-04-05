What To Know Attorney Michael Hupy has offered a $100,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie.

Hupy criticized the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s handling of the case and emphasized the anonymity of Crime Stoppers’ tip line to encourage more people to come forward.

The Guthrie family is offering up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s recovery, and the FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward for tips resulting in her location or an arrest and conviction.

One attorney is so determined to help solve the Nancy Guthrie case that he has offered $100,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

“I believe that people will come forward if they’re anonymous and if they get a reward,” Michael Hupy of Hupy and Abraham, S.C., in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the president of Crime Stoppers Milwaukee, told Fox News Digital.

Hupy, who has paid out thousands in reward money to help solve crimes in Milwaukee, announced the reward two weeks after the February 1 disappearance of Nancy, 84, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, from her home near Tucson, Arizona. He said on Facebook the reward would be posted through Crime Stoppers of Tucson, an affiliate known as 88-CRIME, whose phone number is 520-882-7463.

“I was very sad that an 84-year-old woman in poor health was taken from her home, without her medication, her heart pacemaker stopped [synching], there’s blood at the crime scene, and I thought something had to be done quickly,” he explained to Fox News Digital. “And I thought this is a place I could step in, as I have in Milwaukee.”

Hupy also criticized the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for its handling of the case, saying that Crime Stoppers’ tip line is more anonymous than the PCSD or the FBI.

“That’s the point of it,” he added. “[Tipsters] get a reward anonymously, and they help society by getting criminals off the street. … If your tip results in an arrest, you get a reward. We don’t even know your name or your address or your phone number.”

On social media, Savannah has directed anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or to reach out to her directly. She said that the Guthrie family was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is also advertising a $100,000 reward “for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”