Renzo is one of the five artists competing in the finale of The Voice Season 27. After picking John Legend as his coach during blind auditions, Renzo has advanced week after week to earn his spot in the finals.

While the coaches made most of the decisions about which artists would move forward this season, the competition was put in the hands of viewers during the Semi-Finals, and America will also vote for their favorite following Part 1 of the finale. The winner will be revealed at the end of Part 2 on Tuesday, May 20.

Scroll down to learn more about RENZO as his time on the singing competition winds down.

Was Renzo on American Idol?

Yes, The Voice is not Renzo’s first foray into a singing competition. He was on Season 16 of The Voice in 2018. At the time, he competed under the name Dennis Lorenzo, as opposed to his stage name.

Renzo made it all the way to the Top 10 on Idol before he was eliminated. Maddie Poppe went on to win the season, with Caleb Lee Hutchinson finishing as runner-up.

What happened to Renzo’s dad?

Renzo’s dad was killed by gun violence when the singer was just 4 years old.

“That was really tough on me growing up,” he admitted on The Voice. “There weren’t really many people for me to like look up to and say, ‘Hey, I want to be like this guy.’ I had a lot of love from my mom. … But sometimes [I] think about, ‘Man, who would I have been if I had a dad?’”

What does Renzo do for a living?

Although Renzo is hoping to be able to pursue music full-time, he is currently financially supporting his passion by working as an elementary school science teacher. By day, he serves as a teacher to young children, but at night, he’s out performing, producing, and songwriting, according to his bio.

Does Renzo have kids?

Yes, he is a proud father of three children. His eldest daughter lives with her mom in Chile, but he also has a child in elementary school, as well as a toddler.

He is a dedicated family man to his kids. “I’m not the greatest, And I teeter between good and bad too many times from the present to tomorrow,” Renzo wrote on Instagram in 2023. “But If there’s one thing that never fails to put a smile on my face, even when my mind doesn’t want to, It’s my family.”

He continued, “With you, I cry more tears of laughter than ever of sorrow. Often times the best of me seems like a distant dream, but you all are the reminder I was blessed with that I shouldn’t travel so far sometimes, that I should stay right here with you… If you read this til the end, I’m going to tell you what a man once told me: ‘You’ve got to get over your own ambivalence, get outta your head’. Another man said: “stay in your head, you’re dead”. I’m a proud girl Dad, with a lot to live for and a lot of work to do.”

Who is Renzo’s wife?

Renzo’s wife is Clotilde Delavennat, a French actress and producer who also works as a French dialect coach, according to her Instagram bio.

In a 2023 Father’s Day tribute to Renzo, she gushed, “One thing is for sure in this world, you are a Hero to your daughters and they Absolutely Adore you just as much as you Adore them!!”

Delavennat grew up in France and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Cours Florent, a drama school in Paris. She speaks French, English, and Spanish, as well as some German and Italian.

The Voice, Season 27 finale, Monday and Tuesday, May 19 and 20, 8/7c, NBC