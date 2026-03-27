Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI After Crash in Florida

What To Know Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test after a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Authorities reported that Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene, failed a breathalyzer test, and refused a urine test, though he was not injured in the crash.

Following a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, March 26, golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

ABC News reported that during a press conference, the sheriff’s office said Woods exhibited “signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash, leading to his arrest.

According to Page Six, Woods was driving a “dark-colored Land Rover” when he attempted to pass a utility truck, allegedly clipping the “back end” of the truck’s trailer and causing his vehicle to roll over. Authorities said Woods then crawled out of the vehicle on his own. He was not injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed, though the incident remains under investigation.

According to the publication, Woods refused to submit to a urine test after he was taken into custody. He also allegedly failed a breathalyzer test administered at the scene, which was reported to have “moved multiple zeroes,” suggesting a significant level of impairment.

As a result of the crash and the failed breathalyzer test, Woods was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Authorities have not released additional details regarding his condition at the time of arrest, and it remains unclear whether further charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Woods was previously involved in a serious car crash back in 2021 in the Palos Verdes area of California in 2021 that left him with multiple shattered bones in his leg. In that accident, Woods’ SUV crashed into a tree and came to rest on its side at the bottom of an embankment. Authorities ruled that excessive speed was the primary cause of the wreck.

There was much speculation about whether or not Woods would be healthy enough to compete in Augusta this year. According to Men’s Journal, Woods’ health had been a persistent question due to a combination of chronic injuries, numerous surgeries, and the aftermath of his near-fatal car accident in 2021. He won his fifth Masters back in 2019.