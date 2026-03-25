Chip Taylor Dies: ‘Wild Thing’ Songwriter & Angelina Jolie’s Uncle Was 86

What To Know Chip Taylor, acclaimed songwriter of “Wild Thing” and “Angel of the Morning,” and uncle of Angelina Jolie, has died at age 86.

He was the youngest brother of actor Jon Voight and wrote numerous hits for artists such as Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, and Linda Ronstadt.

Taylor, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, is survived by his children and grandchildren, and was predeceased by his wife Joan Carole Frey.

Chip Taylor — the songwriter best known for penning “Wild Thing,” the brother of Jon Voight, and the uncle of Angelina Jolie — is dead at 86.

On Tuesday, March 24, Taylor’s friend, singer Billy Vera, announced his death on social media. Vera wrote, “RIP: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor, last night in hospice,” alongside a photo of himself and his pal on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Vera (@billyvera)

Taylor’s children, Kris and Kelly, confirmed his death in a Facebook announcement.

“Hi all — we are sad to tell you that Chip passed away last night,” they wrote on March 24. “His last days were peaceful. Chip loved the amazing blessing it was to connect with people through music and truly appreciated this community. He considered you all friends. We will miss him greatly.”

Taylor was born in 1940 as James Wesley Voight, the youngest brother of actor Jon Voight, 87, and Barry Voight, 88, a geologist and volcanologist. He is the uncle of Angelina Jolie, 50, and her brother, James Haven, 52.

Aside from “Wild Thing,” Taylor was known for writing “Angel of the Morning,” recorded by Merrilee Rush, “He Sits at Your Table,” recorded by Willie Nelson, and “I Can’t Let Go,” recorded by Evie Sands and Linda Ronstadt. He also wrote for Janis Joplin, Cliff Richard, and The Hollies.

In addition to writing for other artists and being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, Taylor was a recording artist himself. His 1975 track “Early Sunday Morning” reached No. 28 on the country chart.

Taylor is survived by his children and grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Carole Frey, in June 2025.