[Warning: The article below contains MAJOR spoilers for The ‘Burbs Season 1.]

The second season of Peacock’s The Burbs came to an end, and for people who devoured all eight episodes of the comedy mystery, the finale delivered several cliffhangers that will keep audiences eagerly anticipating the next season.

But will there be a next season?

Here is a breakdown of Season 1, including explaining that bonkers final episode, as well as everything we know so far about Season 2 of The Burbs. Please check up for updates.

Will there be a Season 2 of The ‘Burbs?

The ‘Burbs received a straight-to-series order for the first season. A second season depends entirely on its reception and viewership. So, nothing is official yet.

What was The ‘Burbs Season 1 about?

Based on the 1989 film The ‘Burbs — which was written by Dana Olsen, directed by Joe Dante, and starred Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher — the series follows Samira (Keke Palmer) and Rob (Jack Whitehall), a couple who move back into Rob’s childhood home and soon become entangled in a series of mysterious events connected to the dilapidated house across the street, where Rob’s best friend once mysteriously disappeared.

The official logline from Peacock is: “Set in present-day suburbia, Peacock’s The ‘Burbs follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

How did The ‘Burbs Season 1 end?

By the finale, the tidy façade of Hinkley Hills, proudly branded “The Safest Town in America,” has completely cracked. What began as Samira’s (Keke Palmer) obsessive curiosity about the creepy house across the street unravels into a town-wide conspiracy involving murder, corruption, and the ruthless policing of anyone deemed “trash.”

The biggest revelation centers on Alison Grant, the girl who vanished in 2005. Samira and Rob (Jack Whitehall) discover that Alison (Erica Dasher) never died — she has been living under the identity of Betsy, Gary Wilson’s (Justin Kirk) wife. The mysterious and slightly creepy Gary helped hide her after she escaped Walters (Chad Lindberg), the neighborhood garbage man, who had been abducting people connected to Alison and to Gary’s missing brother Hank (Ian Bratschie).

Gary was killed before he could expose the truth, and Walters admits to murdering both Gary and Hank. Alison accidentally kills Walters with a swift kick to the head (and a well-placed metal spike). Samira, Rob, and Naveen (Kapil Talwalkar) keep Alison’s secret, reporting the attack but leaving out Alison.

Officer Danny (Max Carver) declares the case closed, accepting the story, yet Samira realizes Walters was paid to target specific people.

Meanwhile, the neighbors’ personal secrets explode. Lynn (Julia Duffy) is exposed for keeping her dead husband Marty in a freezer, unable to let go. Agnes (Danielle Kennedy) threatens to report her, forcing the gang to secretly bury Marty in the basement of Hinkley House to avoid scandal.

Dana (Paula Pell), whose wife Julia left her, is freed from her ankle bracelet, while Tod (Mark Proksch) continues his amateur sleuthing.

Rob confronts his buried past with Alison, admitting their childhood bond and the guilt that shaped him. He and Samira are unexpectedly given Hinkley House, but while digging on the property, they uncover evidence that a teacher reported dead years earlier may also have been murdered.

Samira, now certain the danger isn’t over, realizes the real threat was never one creepy neighbor. Everyone whom HOA President Agnes had a beef with or disliked — including Alison, Hank, a highly disliked teacher, and a guy who sold handbags out of the trunk of his car, to name a few — went missing. Samira concludes that Walters was paid by Agnes, the iron-fisted HOA president, and her ally Dan Daniels, who quietly orchestrated a crusade against residents they disliked. Anyone who challenged the town’s pristine image became expendable.

Naveen finally signs his divorce papers and tries to rebuild his life, only to be drugged by his crush Kate (Georgia Leva), who is revealed to be one of Agnes’s loyalists. Samira and Rob figure it out, but miss the car driving away with Naveen, who is in the trunk.

Samira has the last line: “No one kidnaps our friend in our neighborhood and gets away with it!”

What will ‘The Burbs Season 2 be about?

The first season sets up a lot of possibilities for Season 2. The next season would likely follow Samira and Rob settling into the Victorian while uncovering how deep Agnes’ network really runs. Naveen’s drugging proves Agnes still has loyal enforcers, and Samira will probably enlist friends to get him back. Alison, now in hiding, could be pulled back when another name from the “trash list” turns up missing.

A possible next season might pit the neighbors against a system designed to protect Hinkley Hills’ image at any cost, turning the fight from one creepy house to an organized conspiracy that reaches into the police, real estate, and town government.

Who stars in The ‘Burbs?

The series stars Keke Palmer as Samira, Jack Whitehall as Rob, Julia Duffy as Lynn, Paula Pell as Dana, Mark Proksch as Tod, Kapil Talwalkar as Naveen, Erica Dasher as Alison, and Justin Kirk as Gary Wilson.

Who is behind The ‘Burbs?

The series is from creator, writer, and executive producer Celeste Hughey, alongside writer and executive producer Rachel Shukert. Keke Palmer stars in the lead role and also serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, as well as Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment. Nzingha Stewart directs and executive produces, with Dana Olsen serving as co-executive producer. The project is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The ‘Burbs, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock