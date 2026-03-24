Jesse Watters Says Kamala Harris ‘Wasn’t Hot’ as Fox News Debates ‘Attractive’ Dem Candidates

What To Know Jesse Watters sparked debate by saying he didn’t find Kamala Harris “hot” during a discussion about the attractiveness of Democratic presidential candidates.

The panel referenced a article suggesting Dems want more “attractive” candidates, with co-hosts differing on whether Harris and other female politicians fit this description.

Jessica Tarlov criticized the conversation as “ridiculous.”

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters said he didn’t think former Vice President Kamala Harris was “hot” during a debate about “attractive” Democrat presidential candidates on Monday’s (March 23) The Five.

The panel was discussing an article from The Bulwark that claimed “Dems Want Hotter Candidates on the Ballot,” which led co-host Emily Compagno to air a clip from Andy Cohen Live featuring guest Jennifer Welch, who said she “wants a hot president.”

“Notice that it’s the women—the women aren’t suggesting that there is a democratic woman they would like to put forward, right?” former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino said, per Mediaite. “Where is the girlhood? To me, Kamala Harris was an objectively beautiful person, and she couldn’t win, so I don’t think that’s what it is.”

Later in the conversation, Watters jumped in, stating, “I have to disagree with Dana. I didn’t think Kamala was hot.”

“No, she was attractive,” Greg Gutfeld responded.

“I said she was beautiful,” Perino reiterated. “I didn’t say hot.”

Watters looked unsure, adding, “I don’t know. I mean, she was okay. But if we’re talking hot, she’s not hot.”

The long-time news anchor went on to say, “Did you ever see the politicians before television? It was like old fat guys with no hair, with like mutton chop sideburns. So, TV is the thing. You’ve got to have a good-looking person, and now I like the fact that Democrats have gone from like, we need a transgender native American amputee, to just someone who is hot. And I feel like that’s progress.”

Jessica Tarlov, a Democratic Party political strategist, called the conversation “ridiculous,” noting, “It’s not that complicated. They’re talking like normal people, which you guys have been begging us to do for quite some time.”

“This is just being a normal human being,” she continued. “AOC is very hot, Gretchen Whitmer is very hot, Kamala Harris is ver… alright, whatever you don’t want to go on a date with Gretchen Whitmer, she won’t want to go on a date with you either.”

Watters has made controversial comments about Harris in the past, for which he’s apologized. In 2024, he said the former Vice President would “get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.” In his later apology, he claimed his remarks were not meant to be “of a sexual nature.”