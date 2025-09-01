Warwick Davis has become the first actor from the original Harry Potter film franchise to land a role in the upcoming HBO series reboot, reprising his role as the popular Professor Filius Flitwick.

The news was announced on Monday, September 1, as part of the Back to Hogwarts celebrations, where it was confirmed Davis will return to the Wizarding World in the role he made famous. In the films, Davis also played Griphook, a goblin who worked at Gringotts Wizarding Bank; however, that role will be portrayed by Leigh Gill in the TV series.

Davis is a favorite among sci-fi and fantasy fans, having starred in several classic films over the years, including Star Wars, Labyrinth, Willow, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and more.

In addition to Davis, HBO has also confirmed more cast members, including Hogwarts student Dean Thomas, who Elijah Oshin will play. As a member of Gryffindor House alongside Harry, Hermione, and Ron, Dean is a half-blood wizard who spent years unaware that his father was a wizard; Alfred Enoch played him in the films.

Other Hogwarts students include Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe and William Nash as Gregory Goyle, both members of House Slytherin and close friends of villain Draco Malfoy. Jamie Waylett and Josh Herdman played Crabbe and Goyle, respectively, in the films.

Meanwhile, Sirine Saba will star as Professor Pomona Sprout, the Head of Hogwarts’ herbology department, who Miriam Margolyes portrayed in the films.

Richard Durden will play History of Magic teacher Professor Cuthbert Binns, a character featured in J.K. Rowling’s books but not included in the films.

Finally, Bríd Brennan will portray Madam Poppy Pomfrey, the Hogwarts matron, who Gemma Jones played on the big screen.

The casting of the central Gryffindor trio was announced back in May, with Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter, Alastair Stout portraying Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton starring as Hermione Granger.

Other casting includes Lox Pratt as Draco, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Bertie Carvel as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Harry’s Aunt Petunia, and Daniel Rigby as Uncle Vernon.

The series, which is expected to debut in 2027, will be written by Succession’s Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter: TV Series, TBA, 2027, HBO