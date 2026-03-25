HGTV Fans Gush Over Ty Pennington’s ’90s Throwback Pics

What To Know Ty Pennington delighted fans by participating in a ’90s throwback trend social media.

Fans gushed over photos of the HGTV star’s previous career as a model.

Pennington will return to host Season 7 of HGTV’s Rock the Block next month.

HGTV fans can’t get enough of Ty Pennington‘s take on a recent social media trend.

The Rock the Block host is the latest celebrity to share some of their best ’90s throwback photos online. “Ty, what were you like in the 90’s?” he captioned a Monday, March 23, Instagram video. Rather than show photos of his former self, Pennington flipped the script by sharing snaps of the late actor and comedian Jim Varney.

“So funny!! Really need some laughs these days!” one user commented underneath the post. Another added, “Wait a minute!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣.” Someone else shared, “Good one but seriously you were/are way better looking😉. Literally watched Trading Spaces to see you😊.”

A different person demanded, “But we also need the real version 😭.”

Pennington obliged the fan requests and uploaded a second version of the trend on Tuesday, March 24. “Ty, what were you REALLY like in the 90s?” he wrote alongside the clip. What followed were several photos of a young Pennington as a model posing for photo shoots, as well as personal pics of himself hanging with friends and family.

Fans and celebrities gushed over Pennington’s actual ’90s photos in the post’s comments. “Okaaaay, Ty! *2 snaps* 🫰🏽🤩😁,” wrote Bargain Block‘s Shea Hicks-Whitfield. Bachelor Mansion Takeover‘s Tyler Cameron added, “Still got it!!” Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak commented, “We are all waiting for the ‘tell all’ book!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington)

One fan stated, “Omg – i remember those J Crew catalogs!! That was YOU! 🔥❤️.” Referring to one of the post’s photo shoot pics, another user quipped, “Takes a good looking man to rock a pair of polka dot shorts Ty just sayin.”

Someone else shared, “U age like fine wine my friend .. thats all l gotta say 🇨🇦🫶☺️.” Another person posted, “I had such a crush on you during the Extreme makeover days! 😍.” A separate user commented, “U were handsome then and still handsome now.”

In addition to modeling, Pennington rose to fame as a carpenter on the home renovation series Trading Spaces. He appeared on the show’s first four seasons from 2000 to 2003 and returned for TLC’s rebooted version, which premiered in 2018.

He has gone on to host several home renovation and design shows over the years, including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, On the Menu, American Diner Revival, Ty Breaker, and Battle on the Beach.

Pennington will return to host Season 7 of HGTV’s Rock the Block next month. This season’s competition will feature HGTV stars competing alongside celebrities to create luxurious homes in Las Vegas.

“Rock the Block is back, and we’re going all in Vegas style with a bold new lineup of teams,” Pennington said in a press statement earlier this month. “The stakes are higher than ever, and these duos are betting on great design in hopes of hitting the renovation jackpot.”

Rock the Block, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV