HGTV’s Ty Pennington Shares Emotional ‘Cycle of Heartbreak’ Message to Fans

Ty Pennington, host of HGTV’s Rock the Block, has been reflecting on a challenging month and has shared a message of support for those who feel trapped in a cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness.

“It’s been a heck of a month 💔… a year… hell, a decade!” the HGTV star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (January 28). “If you’re feeling stuck in a cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness, know that you’re not alone. And yet through it all, I’m immensely grateful to have someone to weather the storm ❤️ Hold your loved ones close. Sending love to everyone who needs it right now.”

Pennington shared a photo of himself holding hands with his wife, Kellee Merrell, along with the message. The Battle on the Beach host first met Merrell, a social media manager from Vancouver, in 2010 but they didn’t start dating until 2020. They tied the knot on November 27, 2021, in a small, intimate ceremony at their home in Savannah, Georgia.

Fans and friends jumped into the comments to share reactions to Pennington’s uplifting message, including his former Trading Spaces co-star Vern Yip, who wrote, “Beautifully and wisely said. Sending love to you and all that need it ❤️”

“You’re so right, Ty,” added Bargain Block star Shea Whitfield. “I’ve been keeping close to my little circle lately, soaking up and receiving ALL the love. Sending some your way.”

Luxe for Less star Anthony Elle also commented, writing, “Sending love right back to you! Beautiful picture btw❤️”

“Love this and you buddy hope paths cross soon ❤,” added American Pickers star Mike Wolfe.

Actor Billy Baldwin wrote, “Thank you Ty. Feels that way for so many. Been tough on our kids. Praying for their health. Present, positive, productive, and peace for us all in 2026.”

“Wow this hits home. So much sadness lately. Sending love to you and yours. We all need it,” added one fan.

“Thank you for the reminder. Sending out love and light…more important now more than ever,” said another Instagram user.

“Ty you are so right,to everyone love strong and hold tight,we all need to lean on each other,nobody can do it all alone,sending hugs to everyone and lots of love,” another added.

Another wrote, “Thank you so much Ty, your kind thoughts are needed by so many of us who have empathy in our hearts and souls.”