Piers Morgan Predicts Trump Will Become a ‘Lame Duck President’ After Midterms

What To Know Piers Morgan predicted that Donald Trump will become a “lame duck president” after the 2026 midterms.

Morgan attributed Trump’s declining support to harsh ICE deportation tactics.

He has recently criticized Trump and the MAGA movement on various issues, including calling out Trump’s statements about U.S. allies.

Piers Morgan had a grim prediction for the Trump administration on Monday (February 16), stating that he believes Donald Trump will become a “lame duck president” after the 2026 midterm elections.

The comment came on the latest edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the British journalist and his panel were discussing Trump’s deportation efforts. Morgan said, per Mediaite, that Trump “did brilliantly” in shutting down the southern border after “the ridiculous haemorrhaging, sort of open border under [Joe] Biden.”

He also said the president was “quite right” in “assessing that Americans, broadly speaking, from all the polls, are happy for people who are in the country illegally, who then commit crimes unconnected to their status, to be deported.”

However, Morgan went on to say it’s “the behavior of ICE on the streets of American cities and towns” that has caused Trump to lose support. The host said the American people do not support how ICE is “going way too far with people who may have been in the country for ten years, raised kids, got jobs, paid taxes, and so on.”

“And of course, a lot of people that are being rounded up are Latinos, so quite clearly you’re going to see, as we’re seeing, a real backlash there, and I suspect the damage is done,” he added.

Because of this, Morgan predicted that “in the midterms, Trump is going to get the whiplash back from that, and they’re gonna lose the House, and then he’ll become effectively, as everyone does in that scenario, a bit of a lame duck president.”

If that is to happen, Morgan stated that Trump will “only have himself to blame for going too far with the way that ICE has been on the streets.”

The polarizing news host has criticized Trump and the MAGA movement several times in recent weeks, including during the uproar over Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime performance.

“It’s worth asking whether the culture is now shifting. Is MAGA becoming a bit thin-skinned, a bit sneering, a bit censorious, a bit—dare I suggest it—woke?” Morgan said on his show, per Mediaite.

He also slammed Trump for suggesting that allied troops didn’t really help the U.S. in Afghanistan, demanding the president apologize for his remarks.