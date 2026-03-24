Why Are Jenna Bush Hager & Sheinelle Jones Absent From ‘Today’?

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones were both absent from NBC’s Today on Tuesday, March 24.

Craig Melvin shared that Bush Hager was out “on assignment.”

Bush Hager and Jones will cohost Today With Jenna & Friends live from Jamaica on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27.

Just one day after Jenna Bush Hager returned to Today after a week-long spring break, she was once again missing from the NBC morning show.

Bush Hager was not present in Today‘s Studio 1A on Tuesday, March 24. Craig Melvin offered an explanation for her absence while taking over her “Morning Boost” segment during the show’s 7 a.m. hour. “JBH on assignment, so I’ll try to do you [Hoda Kotb] and Jenna proud here,” he stated.

Sheinelle Jones was also missing from the broadcast, and Tuesday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle was prerecorded. While details about their absences weren’t shared on the show, there’s a likely reason why the women were not present on the air.

Bush Hager and Jones were likely traveling to Jamaica for their upcoming Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip. The duo will host the fourth hour of Today live from the Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27. The episodes will mark the show’s first out-of-town broadcasts since Jones became Bush Hager’s permanent cohost in January.

The cohost announced the exciting news on the February 25 episode of Jenna & Sheinelle. “We’re relaxing on the beach, we’re doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture, and beauty of Jamaica,” Bush Hager told viewers. Jones chimed in, adding, “It only gets better because we are also going to be kicking back and relaxing by the pool at the all-inclusive, adults-only, Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios.”

The trip is sponsored by the Jamaican Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts. At the time, the women announced that fans could enter a sweepstakes to join them on their tropical getaway. Bush Hager explained that hopefuls could “submit your most creative, fun-filled video that’s 60 seconds or less, showcasing why you are the ultimate duo to join us on our girls trip” via the show’s website.

Bush Hager and Jones announced the contest’s winners on the show’s March 12 episode. “We got so many amazing submissions, but one, in particular, really spoke to us,” Jones stated before she and Bush Hager broke the news to longtime friends Lindsey and Ella from Erie, Pennsylvania, that they won the sweepstakes.

“We’re so excited. You guys are coming for a five-day, four-night trip to Jamaica where you’ll get to hang by the pool at the all-inclusive Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios thanks to our sponsor, the Jamaican Tourist Board and Sandals Resort,” Bush Hager told the lucky winners, noting that the four of them will have to hang out at the resort’s “swim-up bar.”

Bush Hager was absent from Today all of last week while enjoying spring break with her family. Several celebrities stepped in to cohost Jenna & Friends with Jones, including Justin Sylvester, Ashley Graham, Nia Long, and Darren Criss.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC