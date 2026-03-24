What To Know David Chokachi, known for playing Cody Madison on Baywatch, was recently photographed in Malibu looking impressively fit at age 58.

Chokachi will reprise his role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, joining a new cast.

Fans on social media praised Chokachi’s physique and expressed excitement about his return.

Baywatch star David Chokachi is still ripped at 58 in new photos ahead of filming for the Baywatch reboot series.

On Sunday, March 22, the actor — who played Cody Madison beginning in Season 6 of the show’s original run — was spotted in Malibu, California, not long after the first images of the reboot cast members in character were released.

Chokachi was shirtless and wearing camo-print swim trunks over black spandex shorts in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. His chiseled abs were front and center as he put his toned legs and arms (as well as several tattoos) on full display. In the snaps, he enjoyed paddleboarding and stretching out his arms with a red band.

See the recent pictures of Chockachi looking impressively buff here.

During the 2026–27 TV season, Chokachi will reprise his role as Cody for the Baywatch reboot. Joining him in the new series are Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Livvy Dunne, Stephen Amell, and Hassie Harrison, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baywatch Docuseries (@afterbaywatch)

In the comments of an Instagram post on Chokachi’s grid featuring the shirtless photos, fans marveled over his fit physique all these years later. One follower declared, “The new cast [doesn’t] stand a chance compared to the OG. David is the real deal.”

Another pointed out, “Looking good @therealdavidchokachi ❤️🔥 time has been good to you Cody Madison ❤️🔥😍.”

Someone else shared, “@therealdavidchokachi is the real deal!! He is untouchable compared to the new wannabes!!”

A different Instagram user marveled, “Damn, brother! You look amazing! Keep it up.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “I’m only watching the reboot because of him!! Can’t wait to see him back in action again!! I hope to be that in shape when I’m his age. Wow!!

Baywatch aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001.

Baywatch reboot, series premiere, 2026–27 TV Season; Baywatch, streaming on MGM+ and Prime Video