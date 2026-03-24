‘NCIS’ at 500, ‘Daredevil’ vs. Mayor Fisk, ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary, ‘Best Medicine’ Outbreak

Longtime CBS hit NCIS marks its milestone 500th episode with the agency on the ropes and a case harking back to the show’s early days. Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again returns with the blind lawyer/vigilante taking on New York City’s brutally power-mad Mayor Fisk, aka Kingpin. Miley Cyrus celebrates Hannah Montana‘s 20th anniversary to the day with a nostalgic special. A possible bubonic plague outbreak has Best Medicine‘s quirky town of Port Wenn in lockdown.

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

8/7c

NCIS being shut down? Don’t be silly. Though Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) warns the team of the worst-case scenario as the series reaches its milestone 500th episode, CBS has already renewed the show for a 24th season, so there’s no end in sight for the franchise, regardless of what’s to come. In the landmark episode, the team works off the books when the now-grown son of a Marine that Gibbs (former star Mark Harmon) once helped turns to them in a moment of desperation. Expect more callbacks as the show acknowledges the fan base that has supported NCIS and its many spinoffs over the years.

Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again

Season Premiere

The Marvel revival’s dark and violent second season puts its vigilante hero (Charlie Cox), who by day is known as blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer Matt Murdock, in underdog mode as Daredevil works in the shadows to expose the criminal excesses of New York City’s monstrous Mayor Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio, channeling Chinatown‘s villainous Noah Cross). When Daredevil targets a cargo ship carrying illegal arms into the Fisk-controlled Red Hook free port, Fisk retaliates by branding Daredevil a terrorist, instituting a militaristic “Safer Streets” Act with an army of Anti-Vigilante Task Force officers — substitute ICE for AVTF on their body armor, and you’ll get the unsubtle point.

Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Special

On the 20th anniversary of the date that Hannah Montana first aired on the Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus celebrates the teen sitcom (2006-11) that made her a household name to a generation of young fans before becoming a pop-music sensation and coach on The Voice. In a nostalgic special filmed in front of a studio audience, Cyrus performs and reflects on her favorite Hannah Montana moments, with archival footage, recreations of set pieces including her legendary closet, and visits from some familiar faces and special guests.

Francisco Roman / FOX

Best Medicine

8/7c

A traveling petting zoo with exotic animals has arrived in Port Wenn, and when its proprietor (The Other Two‘s Hélene Yorke) visits Doc Martin Best (Josh Charles) with symptoms from fleas that could herald an infestation and a possible outbreak of bubonic plague, the doctor puts his office and the Salty Breeze in lockdown. It couldn’t come at a worse time, with the entire town abuzz about Martin’s kiss with Louisa (Abigail Spencer), which has her ex, Sheriff Mark (Josh Segarra), in an unusually foul mood. For Martin and Louisa, who’s hiding out in the diner’s walk-in freezer, the gossip has gotten out of hand. As she puts it, “Port Wenn is a fishbowl, and I’m tired of being a goldfish!”

Disney/Justin Stephens

RJ Decker

10/9c

The shaggy Florida private investigator (Scott Speedman) is getting awfully close to Emi Ochoa (Jaina Lee Ortiz), the well-connected woman whose false testimony helped put him behind bars for a spell. His ex, investigative reporter Catherine (Adelaide Clemens), is not nearly as forgiving as R.J., and while he tells her to butt out of his personal life, she arranges an interview with the state senator’s daughter. Elsewhere, Decker’s latest assignment blows up while he’s tracking a possibly unfaithful wife whose secret will be familiar to anyone who’s seen Apple TV‘s Your Friends & Neighbors.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

· Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): Angie (Erika Christensen) offers emotional support to Will (Ramón Rodríguez) as he continues to worry about his missing uncle.

· NCIS: Origins (9/8c, CBS): Let’s hope the NIS office puts its foot down when the regional director tries to transfer Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie), everyone’s favorite support officer. She’ll show them, working with an old acquaintance from Atlantic City to investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines. Followed by NCIS: Sydney (10/9c), where the team follows up on an explosion that wipes out a bomb squad.

· High Potential (9/8c, ABC): While Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) turns to his women colleagues during a time of need, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) leans on old friends for help in a case involving street artists.

· The Verdict (9/8c, Vice TV): Babe Ruth vs. Shohei Ohtani: That’s the hot topic up for discussion as Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo returns to host a second season of the sports debate program.

· Breaking the Deadlock (9/8c, PBS): The latest installment of the panel series, “Gambling with Your Life,” addresses the public health implications of the gambling boom amid the rise of prediction markets. Participants include pro athletes Tiki Barber and Ben McDonald, and MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle. Followed by another provocative documentary, White with Fear (10/9c), exploring how political campaigns for decades have weaponized racism, stoking public fear with divisive rhetoric.

· Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride (streaming on Netflix): The notorious roast master brings his comedy to Broadway in a personal one-man show.