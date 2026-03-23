To celebrate its 39th anniversary on the air on March 23, The Bold and the Beautiful has launched a new streaming app and global digital platform called BBTV.

For the first time ever, more than 9,000 episodes — covering its first 37 seasons and counting — will be available in their entirety, all in one location at boldandbeautiful.com, with additional episodes added as they become available.

The app will also include over 4,000+ extended “director’s cuts” of episodes never seen before in the U.S., along with B&B specials produced over the years, like the documentary Becoming Bold and Beautiful, show bloopers and outtakes, cast auditions, like original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang‘s (Brooke Logan) from 1987, behind-the-scenes content, interactive chat forums for fans to connect, interviews with past and current cast members and more.

“BBTV is not just a streaming service, it’s a heartfelt love letter to our viewers,” said executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell in a statement. “Featuring over 9,000 written episodes that honor character development and narrative continuity, all woven into a global fan community like no other.”

The show’s international reach is significant. Twenty-five million viewers in over 50 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Italy, Australia, and France, watch B&B each week, with 3.1 million viewers in the U.S. who tune in on CBS and Paramount+. The app will be available on web browsers, as well as iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio.

The cast is excited about the new capabilities and the ability to tap into the past. “Now that we’ve moved our studios, we’re in a new physical environment geographically and electronically,” says original cast member John McCook (Eric Forrester), who has appeared on the soap for all of its 39 years. “We’re in a new era. Everything has been digitized in a library, and it’s organized, and it’s very exciting and cool.”

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