Demi Moore Shares New Photos of Bruce Willis to Celebrate His 71st Birthday

What To Know Demi Moore celebrated Bruce Willis’s 71st birthday by sharing recent photos of him with their granddaughter Louetta.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, also posted a tribute and discussed her advocacy work for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) awareness.

The Willis family, including Bruce’s children and ex-wife Moore, continue to support each other.

Bruce Willis celebrated his 71st birthday on Thursday (March 19), and his ex-wife Demi Moore marked the occasion by sharing some recent photos of the beloved Die Hard star.

Moore took to Instagram, posting two photos of Bruce with his granddaughter, Louetta. In one photo, Bruce is holding Louetta in his lap while she plants a smooch on his cheek. The other shows her with her arm wrapped around her grandfather’s shoulder.

“All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW! ♥️,” Moore captioned the post.

The Substance actress also shared the pic to her Instagram Stories, writing alongside it, “Generational birthday love! Happy birthday, BW!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Bruce’s family first announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022 before revealing his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis almost a year later. He retired from acting following the diagnosis.

The Sixth Sense star was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000, and the pair shares three children: Rumer Willis (37), Scout Willis (34), and Tallulah Willis (32). Moore and Bruce, who have remained close friends following the divorce, are grandparents to two-year-old Louetta, whom Rumer shares with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

Bruce married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and the couple went on to welcome two daughters, Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11). Since Bruce’s diagnosis, Emma has become an outspoken advocate on matters relating to FTD and families living with the condition.

Emma also posted a tribute for Bruce’s birthday, writing on Instagram, “Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Rumer wrote on her Instagram, “Happy Birthday Daddio I wanted to think about you today. Dancing around, being your undeniably charming self. I love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

The eldest daughter of Bruce and Moore previously said how much it means to her that her parents are still close friends, despite divorcing over 25 years ago. “I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents’ relationship still is just their love and support of each other,” she told People in October 2024.