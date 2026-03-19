Another year, another chance for HGTV fans to win the tech-savvy home of their dreams.

HGTV debuted the first look at its 2026 Smart Home, designed by Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, via Instagram on March 7. “What a perfect choice! Can’t wait to see how it turns out.🔥🔥💙💜🙏🏽🤩,” one fan commented underneath the post, which featured a glimpse at the home’s exterior. Another user wrote, “Oh, I’m so thrilled for you both. I hope to win it!””

This year’s Smart Home sneak peek comes three months after the network announced its 2026 Dream Home. The 3,000-square-foot property property is located on Lake Wylie in Charlotte, North Carolina. Entries for the 2026 Dream Home sweepstakes closed last month. According to HGTV’s website, the winner will be announced in June.

Last year’s HGTV Smart Home, designed by Rico to the Rescue‘s Poonam Moore, was located in San Antonio, Texas. “This year’s Smart Home is truly something special,” she told TV Insider of the home’s design in April 2025. “It seamlessly blends high-end design with comfort, creating a home that’s not just beautiful but also incredibly functional. The front and back yards are thoughtfully designed for entertaining, with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living, a key element in modern home design.”

She continued, “Inside, the finishes are bold, sophisticated, and inviting, creating an atmosphere that encourages both relaxation and social gatherings. The combination of rich materials, warm tones, and a unique mix of mid-century modern influences with a Texas twist results in a fresh, stylish aesthetic that sets this home apart.” (Idaho native Cathy Everts was named as the home’s winner.)

Scroll down to learn everything about HGTV’s 2026 Smart Home, including where it’s located and how to enter to win it.

Where is the HGTV Smart Home 2026?

This year’s property is located in Orlando, Florida. HGTV’s website describes the home as “a resort‑inspired retreat where thoughtful tech meets bold, curated design in a home built for sunshine, style, and effortless living.”

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Who designed the HGTV Smart Home 2026?

Brian and Mika, a.k.a. the stars of HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home, are the designers behind this year’s Smart Home. The network shared another sneak peek Instagram video of the home’s construction on March 9. In the post’s comments, Mika wrote, “❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥 Wish I was eligible to win😂.” In a comment of his own, Brian posted, “Who will be the lucky winner??? 🤔.”

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Are there photos of the HGTV Smart Home 2026?

While the finished product is being kept under wraps, HGTV released the first images of the home’s unfurnished interior via Instagram on March 18. “🚧 CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE 🚧 Our next home giveaway, HGTV Smart Home 2026, is finished and ready for @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground to give it their designer touch!” read the post’s caption.

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How can I enter to win the HGTV Smart Home 2026?

The Smart Home sweepstakes will open for entries starting on Tuesday, April 21, at 9 a.m. ET. Hopefuls can sign up for daily email reminders via HGTV’s website.