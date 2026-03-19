‘Bosch’ Author Michael Connelly Pays Touching Tribute to Series Creator Eric Overmyer

What To Know Michael Connelly paid tribute to Eric Overmyer, the creator and showrunner of the Bosch TV series, who passed away at age 74.

Connelly credited Overmyer with helping adapt his Harry Bosch novels into a successful streaming series.

Bosch ran for seven seasons, became Prime Video’s longest-running show, and inspired two spinoffs.

Bosch author Michael Connelly has paid tribute to series creator Eric Overmyer, the veteran TV writer and producer who passed away on Monday, March 16, at 74 after an illness.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Connelly shared how Overmyer helped bring Bosch to life on screen, noting how it was a 15-year journey to turn his book series into one of the “best detective stories ever told on television.”

“About 15 years ago, I met with Eric Overmyer in New York City to try to convince him to be the showrunner/creator of a TV show based on my books about Harry Bosch,” Connelly wrote. “I had met Eric once before, and he had spoken very knowingly about the character of Bosch. His television work included The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Streets.”

The author explained there was a “catch,” adding that the show would be “on this new form of television watching called streaming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Author Michael Connelly (@michaelconnellybooks)

“Amazon was dipping its toe in it, and Bosch would be its first drama. My producing partner, Henrik Bastin, and I were halfway through our sales pitch when Eric cut us off and said, “I don’t know if you are auditioning me or I am auditioning you, but I’m in.” And so it started,” Connelly shared.

He continued, “We went on to make 98 episodes of one of the best detective stories ever told on television. It wouldn’t have happened without Eric. Now he’s gone but the stories he told will live on. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Series star Titus Welliver, who portrays detective Harry Bosch in the TV series, reshared Connelly’s post on his own Instagram Stories.

Bosch became a huge success for Prime Video, airing seven seasons between 2015 and 2021, making it the longest-running series on the streamer to date. It also led to two spinoffs, including Ballard and Bosch: Legacy, the latter co-created and executive-produced by Overmyer and Connelly.