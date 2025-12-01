‘Bosch’ and ‘Y&R’ Actor Jerry O’Donnell Training to be Real Life Law Enforcement Officer

What To Know At 65, actor Jerry O’Donnell, known for playing law enforcement roles on TV, is training to become a real police officer in North Carolina.

O’Donnell is halfway through Basic Law Enforcement Training and aims to be sworn in as an officer in March if he passes the required state test and field training.

Despite the physical challenges, O’Donnell is motivated by a sense of purpose and service, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to pursue this new career later in life.

Jerry O’Donnell is used to playing police officers on TV and film, but now he’s training to become one in real life.

The 65-year-old actor, who has appeared in episodes of Bosch, Mad Men, and The Young and the Restless, has become a trainee with the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina. O’Donnell is hoping to earn full officer status upon completing Basic Law Enforcement Training, a state test, and field training.

O’Donnell, who has appeared in almost 50 films and series since his on-screen debut in a 1991 episode of The Flash, has frequently played law enforcement officers throughout his career. This includes portraying a CIA agent on Alias, a detective on NYPD Blue, and, most recently, an inspector on National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X.

Speaking to the Asheville Watchdog last month about his surprising career change, O’Donnell said, “I feel blessed and grateful to still have some ability, so you know, that’s like a sense of purpose — to be of service.”

He also touched on the strenuous nature of the physical training (PT), explaining, “When we do PT, we go on these runs in the parking garage — you run up, run down, run the parking garage. And then you do exercises — 15 air squats, run up another level. Do 50 push ups, run up another level. Do 50 burpees.”

Despite the demanding schedule, O’Donnell is thoroughly enjoying his pursuit to join the force. “I always think when you slide into home at the end of your life, you want to be all used up,” he shared. “You know — dirty, scarred up, a little bloody, and spent.”

The veteran actor has experience with extreme training, having previously served for four years in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. However, he later left the army and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He now lives in Asheville with his wife, Alison Crowley.

O’Donnell and his fellow cadets are halfway through Basic Law Enforcement Training, per Asheville Watchdog. They are set to take their state test in mid-January, and, if they pass, will graduate on January 30 and be sworn in in March.